NASCAR experts divided over Aric Almirola controversy as they drop starkly contrasting verdicts 

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola's controversial finish at the GOVX 200 has divided the NASCAR experts into two groups. Some experts believe it was just hard racing, devoid of disrespect, while others have a different opinion.

The #19 Toyota GR Supra driver sent Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman into the walls just a few seconds before crossing the finish line. The last-minute maneuver sparked a debate in the NASCAR community.

After Nick Leitz’s accident, the sanctioning body threw a caution flag, resulting in an overtime. Following the late restart, the #17 Chevy driver led the pack, and Aric Almirola paved his way to second place on the grid, behind Alex Bowman.

During the final lap of the GOVX 200, while exiting turn 4, the JGR driver's car got loose. He made contact with Bowman's #17 Chevy and sent him into the guardrails. Reflecting upon the same, NASCAR reporter Alan Cavanna stated:

"Once again…the point is to win. Not make friends. No one is getting paid to make friends."

However, senior analyst Jeff Gluck had different opinions and replied:

"Can race with respect though. Look at Bell last week."

Cavanna defended Aric Almirola's controversial finish and said:

"There was nothing disrespectful about that. It wasn’t a right hook. It wasn’t a dump. It was a run to the checkered flag coming off of turn 4."

Hendrick Motorsports ace Alex Bowman finished the race in second place, just 0.045 seconds behind the 40-year-old professional stock car racing driver. Almirola's teammate Brandon Jones finished in third place behind Bowman.

Former NASCAR driver defended Aric Almirola's finish at Phoenix Raceway

$9 million worth Kenny Wallace (via CelebrityNetWorth.com) also came in support of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola after his controversial finish. Being a former stock car driver, Wallace analyzed the incident and gave a blunt reality check to the fans criticizing Almirola.

Fans thought that Almirola intentionally sent Alex Bowman into the guardrails. However, this was not the case; Kenny Wallace thoroughly analyzed the scenario and revealed that the #19 Toyota GR Supra got loose and made contact with Bowman's #17 Chevy.

"Almirola got loose and that’s what caused him to slam into Bowman," Wallace stated. (via X)

The GOVX 200 marked Aric Almirola's first victory of the 2025 season. His last win came at Martinsville Speedway in the 2024 season. He secured three wins, eight top-five, and nine top-ten finishes in 14 starts last year.

Recognizing his performance, Joe Gibbs Racing entered into a nine-race agreement with the Florida native. Additionally, the #19 Toyota GR Supra is sponsored by the Christian ministry, 'Young Life,' for the 2025 season.

