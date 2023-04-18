NASCAR fans grieve the death of Josh Williams’ ‘friend and brother’

NASCAR Xfinity driver Josh Williams shared the news of the unfortunate demise of his 'friend and brother' Zach Gocher. Williams penned a heartfelt note to Gocher via a post on social media on Monday, April 17.

Zach Gocher worked with Williams on his ARCA Menards team Josh Williams Motorsports. The two dreamt of making the team bigger as he mentioned they talked about it every day.

Josh Williams @Josh6williams God speed Zach Gocher! I will miss you brother every day God speed Zach Gocher! I will miss you brother every day https://t.co/2sQCTGttre

The #92 DGM Racing driver shared the post with the following note:

"This morning I found out I lost one of my best friends and one of the most hard working and dedicated guys I have had work for me. Zach was a smart and meticulous guy always working to be better each day he worked for JWM."

The note further read:

"He was one of my best friends and a brother to me In the past few years I don’t think we ever missed a day we didn’t talk about making JWM better as a company and he had the fire in him to make that happen."

It concluded:

"I will miss you buddy each day and I make a promise to you we will get more wins more championships and keep building bad ass race cars in your memory!! Love you Zach I’ll meet you at the finish line some day!"

While grieving the death of his beloved friend and colleague, Williams hopes to continue putting in the effort to achieve their dreams.

NASCAR community shares condolences to Zach Grover's demise

The NASCAR community reached out to share Josh Williams' grief after he shared the news on Twitter. Tributes and messages poured in on the Tweet as many who knew Zach Gocher were left heartbroken after hearing the news.

Williams shared in his note that Gocher was loved by everyone in the racing community. The people who worked with Gocher agreed as they cherished the time they spent with him.

Jordan Stillwell @stillwell52 Zach is a real one man loved working on cars and having a connection with the kids he was working with @Josh6williams Sending prayers JoshZach is a real one man loved working on cars and having a connection with the kids he was working with @Josh6williams Sending prayers Josh 🙏 Zach is a real one man loved working on cars and having a connection with the kids he was working with

DGM Racing Fanpage @dgm_racing @Josh6williams Spoke with Zach a bit over the last few years, he was always a super nice guy. I hope he's resting easy above us. Praying for his family during this terrible time. @Josh6williams Spoke with Zach a bit over the last few years, he was always a super nice guy. I hope he's resting easy above us. Praying for his family during this terrible time. 🙏

Ryan Vargas @RyanVargas_23



A good dude and I’m so heartbroken to hear this… Josh Williams @Josh6williams God speed Zach Gocher! I will miss you brother every day God speed Zach Gocher! I will miss you brother every day https://t.co/2sQCTGttre I got to work with Zach a few years ago during the ARCA test with @MotorsportsJw and always made sure to chat with him when I could.A good dude and I’m so heartbroken to hear this… twitter.com/josh6williams/… I got to work with Zach a few years ago during the ARCA test with @MotorsportsJw and always made sure to chat with him when I could.A good dude and I’m so heartbroken to hear this… twitter.com/josh6williams/…

Joseph Keim Jr @GhostBear53 Josh Williams @Josh6williams God speed Zach Gocher! I will miss you brother every day God speed Zach Gocher! I will miss you brother every day https://t.co/2sQCTGttre Very hard news to hear. Grateful for the times I had with him at JWM and DGM. Zach was a good friend and it was great to have someone else to talk to that was also in the beginning of their racing career. Very sad news, God speed Zach! twitter.com/Josh6williams/… Very hard news to hear. Grateful for the times I had with him at JWM and DGM. Zach was a good friend and it was great to have someone else to talk to that was also in the beginning of their racing career. Very sad news, God speed Zach! twitter.com/Josh6williams/…

Josh Williams' viral moment in NASCAR Xfinity race earns him a new sponsor

Josh Williams stirred up the NASCAR world after parking his damaged car on the start-finish line after being asked to retire his car. The incident occurred during the RAPTOR 250 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and went viral almost immediately.

Although Williams admitted he hadn't done so to grab attention, he has earned a befitting sponsor for his Xfinity ride. Parking Guidance Systems LLC announced that they'd be sponsoring the #91 and #92 Chevies of DGM Racing.

Speaking about his latest sponsor, Williams said in a press release:

"I am super excited to work with Parking Guidance Systems for the remainder of the season. Thankfully I won’t have to worry about parking it in the wrong spot anymore."

With a new sponsor, Williams is hoping to park the car in the victory lane.

Poll : 0 votes