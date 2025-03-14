NASCAR fans have plenty to say as Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty Gibbs gears up for his Las Vegas sprint car debut

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the Kubota High Limit Racing season opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week. Fans have shared mixed reactions to the Cup Series driver stepping into the Sprint Car Series, which is co-owned by former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet.

Ty Gibbs drives the #54 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing and is currently in his third full-time Cup Series season. The grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, he won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship, securing 12 wins and 41 top-tens in just 65 races. Before that, he claimed the 2021 ARCA Series title with 18 victories, paving his way to NASCAR’s top level.

FOX Sports renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared a video of the #54 driver on X, ahead of the qualifying session in Las Vegas.

"Ty Gibbs getting ready for hot laps in his sprint car debut here at Las Vegas." the post was captioned.

Upon seeing the video, several fans have shared their thoughts on the 22-year-old's new interest.

"Let’s hops there’s only 26 racers in the race so he can finish above his current cup series average finish rate…" a fan wrote.

"Maybe he’s found a new calling. Cup cars sure ain’t it right now." a fan commented.

"Go Tyrone G! But ahhhh can we do a little better in the day job Cup car? Thanks. - Fans" a fan expressed.

"He wouldn’t have a ride if it wasn’t for his grandpa! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️" a fan claimed.

"Hopefully they give him a good setup, unlike what he has been getting in the Cup cars." another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan shared their excitement about seeing another showdown between Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, reminiscent of their intense battle in Tulsa this past January.

"Watching on Flo. Can't wait for another KL/CBell battle. Should be a good show." the fan said.

Watch the Joe Gibbs Racing driver along with his JGR teammate, Christopher Bell, and competitor Kyle Larson exclusively on Flo Racing.

"Wanted to pursue another hobby": Ty Gibbs shares his thoughts ahead of Sprint Car debut

As his 410 Winged Sprint Car debut approaches, Ty Gibbs shares his thoughts on his new "hobby." Many drivers explore other forms of motorsport to challenge themselves and break the routine of Cup racing. The 22-year-old Cup Series driver admitted he "really liked" the sprint car, embracing the opportunity to expand his racing experience.

"I'm a big fan of all the racing, and I would love to get involved with dirt racing more and more. I did the Chili Bowl and Ventura, and I've been in the midgets and got to test the sprint car, and I think the sprint car is kind of something I really liked a lot as well, and just kind of wanted to pursue another hobby."

Gibbs will also compete in the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Catch the race live at 3:30 PM Eastern time on FOX Sports 1.

