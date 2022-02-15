NASCAR fans react to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Super Bowl pre-game show video

Semi-retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is enjoying the best time of his life after retirement. He was recently in Los Angeles for the Clash at the LA Coliseum and was traveling with TV host Rutledge Wood.

One historic gym near Venice Beach offered a fun location, and the retired driver confidently walked over to do some weightlifting.

He casually stretched his arms because he didn’t want to pull a hammy. He laid down on the bench and took sideways support from weightlifters to lift 315 pounds.

However, he only managed to lift one rep, and that was enough for him. After watching the video, many fans took to Twitter to react to the scene.

“Wow he did it ONCE. Do 10 and then brag about it”

While some users questioned whether Dale Earnhardt Jr. was lifted or if it was spotter-aided. One user tweeted:

“@DaleJr@DaleJr couldn't have done this a few years ago. That dad bod strength you get from pushing your kids on a swing (over and over and over) is really underrated”

“Absolutely no chance this was legit”.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished last in LA Coliseum exhibition race

However, Earnhardt may address the debate during the upcoming episode of his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast.

There was no debate about his performance last week during a race for the TV Super Bowl prediction at the Coliseum track with Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney.

Ohio-born Blaney chose the Bengals, along with Bubba Wallace. Meanwhile, Elliott nominated former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Matt Stafford and the Rams along with the two-time Daytona 500 winner.

Blaney started on the inside of Row 1 with Elliott on his outside. Wallace started on Row 2 inside Earnhardt, who was driving the #48 car of Alex Bowman.

Surprisingly, the cars seemed to reach higher speeds than you would expect, given the circumstances, in what was a competitive show, with changing hands leading many times.

Blaney made a mistake at the back of the pitch, passed three more cars, blocked Elliott to win the race, and then predicted that the Bengals would win the Super Bowl. Elliott finished second, followed by Wallace, and Earnhardt came last.

