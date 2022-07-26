"Glad you’re doing okay bud" - NASCAR fans respond to Clint Bowyer breaking social media silence a month after fatal accident

A former NASCAR driver and now an analyst with FOX Sports, Clint Bowyer missed FOX's final race coverage in June at Sonoma Raceway before the broadcasting rights switched over to NBC. It was later revealed that Bowyer was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a woman in Missouri on June 5, 2022.

Since the incident, he has not posted or tweeted anything. But that changed last Friday when he replied to a tweet where he was tagged by CARS Tour driver Hayden Swank.

Swank, the driver of #2 late model stock car posted the photos of Bowyer’s car that he drove during the 2005-06 Xfinity Series season, saying that he will honor Bowyer with a throwback paint scheme on July 30, 2022, at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Swank tweeted:

“So hyped for this scheme. Whatcha think @ClintBowyer”

A few hours later, for the first time since that tragic day, Bowyer broke silence on social media and wrote:

“Buddy, that scheme meant so much to me. I wanted to drive that iconic ACDelco #2 so bad. I’ll never forget when RC told me it was mine! Go get em!!!!”

See the Tweet below:

Clint Bowyer @ClintBowyer



Go get em!!!! twitter.com/haydenswank4/s… Hayden Swank @haydenswank4 twitter.com/SPEEDSPORT/sta… So hyped for this scheme. Whatcha think @ClintBowyer So hyped for this scheme. Whatcha think @ClintBowyer twitter.com/SPEEDSPORT/sta… Buddy, that scheme meant so much to me. I wanted to drive that iconic ACDelco #2 so bad. I’ll never forget when RC told me it was mine!Go get em!!!! Buddy, that scheme meant so much to me. I wanted to drive that iconic ACDelco #2 so bad. I’ll never forget when RC told me it was mine! Go get em!!!! 💪 twitter.com/haydenswank4/s…

Clint Bowyer received heart touching responses from NASCAR fans

From his NASCAR debut to trying his hand at broadcasting, the 2008 Xfinity Series champion has earned a huge fan base on social media. Fans were quick to react to Bowyer’s first activity since June 5, 2022. His fans filled the comment box with heartwarming messages.

One fan wrote:

“Seeing this tweet has brighten my day. Glad you’re doing okay bud.”

Jason Newman @BubsfanJason23



twitter.com/BubsfanJason23… Jason Newman @BubsfanJason23 It's been awhile but I sincerely hope Clint Bowyer is doing okay. Something like what he went through has got to screw with you mentally.



Love ya Clint. Hope you're doing well It's been awhile but I sincerely hope Clint Bowyer is doing okay. Something like what he went through has got to screw with you mentally. Love ya Clint. Hope you're doing well @ClintBowyer Seeing this tweet has brighten my day. Glad you're doing okay bud. @ClintBowyer Seeing this tweet has brighten my day. Glad you're doing okay bud.twitter.com/BubsfanJason23…

Another fan wrote:

“110% agree! I do understand he’s human and that kind of tragedy is hard for someone to deal with...but his sunny personality and incredible insight has been missed. I say the same when @Kenny_Wallace goes silent for a while. They both seem like deeply feeling people.”

Christa O @Codv12777 @BubsfanJason23 @ClintBowyer 110% agree! I do understand he's human and that kind of tragedy is hard for someone to deal with... but his sunny personality and incredible insight has been missed. I say the same when @Kenny_Wallace goes silent for a while. They both seem like deeply feeling people. @BubsfanJason23 @ClintBowyer 110% agree! I do understand he's human and that kind of tragedy is hard for someone to deal with... but his sunny personality and incredible insight has been missed. I say the same when @Kenny_Wallace goes silent for a while. They both seem like deeply feeling people. 🙏

One fan said it made my day after seeing Bowyer’s Tweet and wrote:

“Just seeing your tweet pop up made my day. Miss seeing you in the booth. You have been in my prayers.”

Jennifer Albert @jalbert31 @ClintBowyer Just seeing your tweet pop up made my day. Miss seeing you in the booth. You have been in my prayers. @ClintBowyer Just seeing your tweet pop up made my day. Miss seeing you in the booth. You have been in my prayers.

One fan called him a champion and said:

“Good to see that you are doing good as don’t stay away as that is a real tribute to show that you were a champion and still are”

John Hughes @hkises4j5 @ClintBowyer Good to see that you are doing good as don’t stay away as that is a real tribute to show that you were a champion and still are @ClintBowyer Good to see that you are doing good as don’t stay away as that is a real tribute to show that you were a champion and still are

After seeing so much support for Bowyer, it won’t be wrong to say that he has such a loyal fan base.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far