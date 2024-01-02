NASCAR fraternity mourns 3-time Cup champion Cale Yarborough’s demise

The New Year kicked off on a sad note for NASCAR fans as Cale Yarborough, a 3-time champion in the Cup Series, died at the age of 84 on Monday. The former driver, known for his attitude and perseverance behind the wheel during his racing days, also had 4 Daytona 500 victories to his name, solidifying himself as one of the greats of the sport.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer is one of four drivers in the history of the sport to win more than 80 races, with other names on that list including the likes of Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson. Having led over 31,500 laps during his Cup Series years, Yarborough was also the first driver to qualify over 200mph for the famed Daytona 500.

Ever since the announcement of his demise, the NASCAR fraternity has seen an online outpouring of teams, fellow drivers and others mourning the driver's death.

Here are some of the most heartfelt reactions:

"Will be forever grateful to Cale Yarborough for the opportunity to drive the #29 car in the Cup series," wrote Dale Jarrett.

Expand Tweet

"R.I.P. Cale Yarborough," wrote Joey Logano.

Expand Tweet

"Tough news the past couple mornings, my thoughts are with the families of Gil de Ferran and Cale Yarborough. Two of the greatest racers to ever compete who were looked up to by so many. They will never be forgotten and their legends will live on forever," wrote Ryan Blaney.

Expand Tweet

"Cale Yarborough was my childhood hero. What an honor to be tied with the legend for 83 Cup series wins. He was “the man” and the legacy of Yarborough will forever live on. My deepest condolences to Cale’s family," wrote Jimmie Johnson.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from the NASCAR community:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cale Yarborough's former team owner dies at 82 years of age

In conjunction with the recent news of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Yarborough's demise, a former team owner of the late driver also passed away.

John Thomas “J.T.” Lundy was the co-owner of Ranier-Lundy, a team which fielded Yarborough during the 1984 Daytona 500. Lundy owned the racing outfit with Harry Ranier, whose Cup Series effort Lundy bought into by 50 percent.

Expand Tweet

The team carried Yarborough to victory on five different occasions.