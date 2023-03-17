Create

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 17, 2023 19:50 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Friday (March 17) as the action of the season’s fifth-weekend kick-offs at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity and Truck Series drivers will take part in their respective qualifying sessions to set the field for Saturday's races in Georgia. The Truck qualifying race will start at 3:05 pm ET and will be followed by Xfinity’s qualifying race at 4:35 pm ET.

Headin' down to Hotlanta. https://t.co/Yt7GwHHxhs

Round 5 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway. This will be the 32nd annual RAPTOR King of Tough 250 race in the history of the series.

Round 3 of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be contested over 135 laps on the 1.54-mile (2.48 km) permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway and marks the 15th annual Fr8 208 race in the history of the series.

NASCAR full Friday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, March 17th, 2023

Garage open

10:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

11:30 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Atlanta(ET)Today-FS13:05-Truck qual4:35-Xfin qual6-NASCAR Race HubSat-FS111:35-Cup qual1-NASCAR RaceDay2:13-Truck green 30-30-754-NASCAR RaceDay5:19-Xfin green 40-40-83Sun1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:19-FOX-Cup green 60-100-100

All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FS1.

Qualifying order for Ambetter Health 400

Here’s the qualifying order for Sunday’s 260-mile race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. BJ McLeod - 35.650
  2. Todd Gilliland - 33.950
  3. JJ Yeley - 33.500
  4. Cody Ware - 32.800
  5. Ty Dillon - 32.400
  6. Harrison Burton - 31.600
  7. Justin Haley - 31.500
  8. Aric Almirola - 28.250
  9. Noah Gragson - 26.500
  10. Erik Jones - 23.150
  11. Corey LaJoie - 22.450
  12. Ty Gibbs - 22.050
  13. Josh Berry - 21.900
  14. Austin Cindric - 21.750
  15. AJ Allmendinger - 19.900
  16. Austin Dillon - 19.150
  17. Ryan Preece - 18.150
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 17.150
  19. Daniel Suarez - 16.200
  20. Bubba Wallace - 14.400
  21. Alex Bowman - 14.350
  22. Michael McDowell - 14.050
  23. Martin Truex Jr - 13.950
  24. Chris Buescher - 13.600
  25. Chase Briscoe - 13.550
  26. Kyle Larson - 13.500
  27. Denny Hamlin - 13.350
  28. Ross Chastain - 13.300
  29. Brad Keselowski - 13.250
  30. William Byron - 10.800
  31. Joey Logano - 10.000
  32. Tyler Reddick - 9.550
  33. Kyle Busch - 9.250
  34. Christopher Bell - 5.250
  35. Ryan Blaney - 4.400
  36. Kevin Harvick - 3.750

