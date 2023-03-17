NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Friday (March 17) as the action of the season’s fifth-weekend kick-offs at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Xfinity and Truck Series drivers will take part in their respective qualifying sessions to set the field for Saturday's races in Georgia. The Truck qualifying race will start at 3:05 pm ET and will be followed by Xfinity’s qualifying race at 4:35 pm ET.
Round 5 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway. This will be the 32nd annual RAPTOR King of Tough 250 race in the history of the series.
Round 3 of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be contested over 135 laps on the 1.54-mile (2.48 km) permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway and marks the 15th annual Fr8 208 race in the history of the series.
NASCAR full Friday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
Friday, March 17th, 2023
Garage open
10:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series
11:30 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
3:05 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
4:35 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FS1.
Qualifying order for Ambetter Health 400
Here’s the qualifying order for Sunday’s 260-mile race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
- BJ McLeod - 35.650
- Todd Gilliland - 33.950
- JJ Yeley - 33.500
- Cody Ware - 32.800
- Ty Dillon - 32.400
- Harrison Burton - 31.600
- Justin Haley - 31.500
- Aric Almirola - 28.250
- Noah Gragson - 26.500
- Erik Jones - 23.150
- Corey LaJoie - 22.450
- Ty Gibbs - 22.050
- Josh Berry - 21.900
- Austin Cindric - 21.750
- AJ Allmendinger - 19.900
- Austin Dillon - 19.150
- Ryan Preece - 18.150
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 17.150
- Daniel Suarez - 16.200
- Bubba Wallace - 14.400
- Alex Bowman - 14.350
- Michael McDowell - 14.050
- Martin Truex Jr - 13.950
- Chris Buescher - 13.600
- Chase Briscoe - 13.550
- Kyle Larson - 13.500
- Denny Hamlin - 13.350
- Ross Chastain - 13.300
- Brad Keselowski - 13.250
- William Byron - 10.800
- Joey Logano - 10.000
- Tyler Reddick - 9.550
- Kyle Busch - 9.250
- Christopher Bell - 5.250
- Ryan Blaney - 4.400
- Kevin Harvick - 3.750