NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Friday (March 17) as the action of the season’s fifth-weekend kick-offs at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity and Truck Series drivers will take part in their respective qualifying sessions to set the field for Saturday's races in Georgia. The Truck qualifying race will start at 3:05 pm ET and will be followed by Xfinity’s qualifying race at 4:35 pm ET.

Round 5 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway. This will be the 32nd annual RAPTOR King of Tough 250 race in the history of the series.

Round 3 of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be contested over 135 laps on the 1.54-mile (2.48 km) permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway and marks the 15th annual Fr8 208 race in the history of the series.

NASCAR full Friday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, March 17th, 2023

Garage open

10:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

11:30 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Atlanta

(ET)



Today-FS1

3:05-Truck qual

4:35-Xfin qual

6-NASCAR Race Hub



Sat-FS1

11:35-Cup qual

1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:13-Truck green 30-30-75

4-NASCAR RaceDay

5:19-Xfin green 40-40-83



Sun

1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3:19-FOX-Cup green 60-100-100 Atlanta(ET)Today-FS13:05-Truck qual4:35-Xfin qual6-NASCAR Race HubSat-FS111:35-Cup qual1-NASCAR RaceDay2:13-Truck green 30-30-754-NASCAR RaceDay5:19-Xfin green 40-40-83Sun1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:19-FOX-Cup green 60-100-100

All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FS1.

Qualifying order for Ambetter Health 400

Here’s the qualifying order for Sunday’s 260-mile race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

BJ McLeod - 35.650 Todd Gilliland - 33.950 JJ Yeley - 33.500 Cody Ware - 32.800 Ty Dillon - 32.400 Harrison Burton - 31.600 Justin Haley - 31.500 Aric Almirola - 28.250 Noah Gragson - 26.500 Erik Jones - 23.150 Corey LaJoie - 22.450 Ty Gibbs - 22.050 Josh Berry - 21.900 Austin Cindric - 21.750 AJ Allmendinger - 19.900 Austin Dillon - 19.150 Ryan Preece - 18.150 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 17.150 Daniel Suarez - 16.200 Bubba Wallace - 14.400 Alex Bowman - 14.350 Michael McDowell - 14.050 Martin Truex Jr - 13.950 Chris Buescher - 13.600 Chase Briscoe - 13.550 Kyle Larson - 13.500 Denny Hamlin - 13.350 Ross Chastain - 13.300 Brad Keselowski - 13.250 William Byron - 10.800 Joey Logano - 10.000 Tyler Reddick - 9.550 Kyle Busch - 9.250 Christopher Bell - 5.250 Ryan Blaney - 4.400 Kevin Harvick - 3.750

Poll : 0 votes