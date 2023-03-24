NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The drivers of all three of NASCAR’s major national series are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile-long road course on Friday (March 24) as the action of the season’s first road course event kick-off at the Circuit of the Americas.

The 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a 50-minute practice session on Friday at 2:05 pm ET ahead of Saturday’s qualifying race and Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series drivers will take part in their respective practice sessions followed by qualifying races to set the field for Saturday's races in Texas.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at the Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Circuit of the Americas (COTA):

Friday, March 24th, 2023

Garage open

11:00 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series

11:30 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

1:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

4:30 pm ET – 5:00 pm ET: Truck Series practice

5:00 pm ET – 6:00 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:30 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

7:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass COTA

ET

Today

2:05-(FS1-8p)-Cup prac

4:30-(FS1-9p)-Truck p&q

6:30-FS1-Xfin p&q



Sat-FS1

11:30-Cup q

12:30-NASCAR RaceDay

1:43-Truck green 12-14-16

4-RaceDay

5:19-Xfin green 14-16-16



Sun

2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

3-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3:49-FOX-Cup green-15-15-38



All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FS1.

Qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here’s the qualifying order for Sunday’s 231-mile race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA):

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Conor Daly - 39.950

Josh Bilicki - 37.650

Jenson Button - 32.700

William Byron - 29.450

Kyle Larson - 28.800

Aric Almirola - 27.150

Ty Dillon - 26.200

Chris Buescher - 23.250

Kevin Harvick - 21.200

Daniel Suarez - 19.500

Noah Gragson - 18.500

Erik Jones - 15.550

AJ Allmendinger - 14.250

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 13.450

Ty Gibbs - 11.750

Ryan Blaney - 9.600

Denny Hamlin - 8.300

Christopher Bell - 7.450

Brad Keselowski - 5.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Kimi Raikkonen - 61.650

Jimmie Johnson - 39.600

Jordan Taylor - 34.550

Harrison Burton - 32.300

Justin Haley - 29.300

Ryan Preece - 28.500

Cody Ware - 26.350

Bubba Wallace - 24.050

Chase Briscoe - 22.600

Austin Dillon - 21.150

Michael McDowell - 18.750

Todd Gilliland - 17.700

Alex Bowman - 14.900

Martin Truex Jr. - 14.000

Austin Cindric - 13.400

Tyler Reddick - 10.600

Kyle Busch - 9.450

Ross Chastain - 7.700

Corey LaJoie - 7.350

Joey Logano - 5.500

