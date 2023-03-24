NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The drivers of all three of NASCAR’s major national series are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile-long road course on Friday (March 24) as the action of the season’s first road course event kick-off at the Circuit of the Americas.
The 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a 50-minute practice session on Friday at 2:05 pm ET ahead of Saturday’s qualifying race and Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series drivers will take part in their respective practice sessions followed by qualifying races to set the field for Saturday's races in Texas.
NASCAR's full Friday schedule at the Circuit of the Americas
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Circuit of the Americas (COTA):
Friday, March 24th, 2023
Garage open
11:00 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series
11:30 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series
1:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
2:05 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice
4:30 pm ET – 5:00 pm ET: Truck Series practice
5:00 pm ET – 6:00 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
6:30 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
7:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FS1.
Qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Here’s the qualifying order for Sunday’s 231-mile race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA):
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Conor Daly - 39.950
- Josh Bilicki - 37.650
- Jenson Button - 32.700
- William Byron - 29.450
- Kyle Larson - 28.800
- Aric Almirola - 27.150
- Ty Dillon - 26.200
- Chris Buescher - 23.250
- Kevin Harvick - 21.200
- Daniel Suarez - 19.500
- Noah Gragson - 18.500
- Erik Jones - 15.550
- AJ Allmendinger - 14.250
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 13.450
- Ty Gibbs - 11.750
- Ryan Blaney - 9.600
- Denny Hamlin - 8.300
- Christopher Bell - 7.450
- Brad Keselowski - 5.500
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Kimi Raikkonen - 61.650
- Jimmie Johnson - 39.600
- Jordan Taylor - 34.550
- Harrison Burton - 32.300
- Justin Haley - 29.300
- Ryan Preece - 28.500
- Cody Ware - 26.350
- Bubba Wallace - 24.050
- Chase Briscoe - 22.600
- Austin Dillon - 21.150
- Michael McDowell - 18.750
- Todd Gilliland - 17.700
- Alex Bowman - 14.900
- Martin Truex Jr. - 14.000
- Austin Cindric - 13.400
- Tyler Reddick - 10.600
- Kyle Busch - 9.450
- Ross Chastain - 7.700
- Corey LaJoie - 7.350
- Joey Logano - 5.500