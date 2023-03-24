Create

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 24, 2023 20:37 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix
NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix

The drivers of all three of NASCAR’s major national series are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile-long road course on Friday (March 24) as the action of the season’s first road course event kick-off at the Circuit of the Americas.

The 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a 50-minute practice session on Friday at 2:05 pm ET ahead of Saturday’s qualifying race and Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

To Texas we go 🤠 @NASCARatCOTA https://t.co/xKIOQWIgvk

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series drivers will take part in their respective practice sessions followed by qualifying races to set the field for Saturday's races in Texas.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at the Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Circuit of the Americas (COTA):

Friday, March 24th, 2023

Garage open

11:00 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series

11:30 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

1:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

4:30 pm ET – 5:00 pm ET: Truck Series practice

5:00 pm ET – 6:00 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:30 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

7:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

COTAETToday2:05-(FS1-8p)-Cup prac4:30-(FS1-9p)-Truck p&q6:30-FS1-Xfin p&qSat-FS111:30-Cup q12:30-NASCAR RaceDay1:43-Truck green 12-14-164-RaceDay5:19-Xfin green 14-16-16Sun2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay3-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:49-FOX-Cup green-15-15-38NWS:80s,10%(50%Fri am)

All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FS1.

Qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here’s the qualifying order for Sunday’s 231-mile race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA):

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • Conor Daly - 39.950
  • Josh Bilicki - 37.650
  • Jenson Button - 32.700
  • William Byron - 29.450
  • Kyle Larson - 28.800
  • Aric Almirola - 27.150
  • Ty Dillon - 26.200
  • Chris Buescher - 23.250
  • Kevin Harvick - 21.200
  • Daniel Suarez - 19.500
  • Noah Gragson - 18.500
  • Erik Jones - 15.550
  • AJ Allmendinger - 14.250
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 13.450
  • Ty Gibbs - 11.750
  • Ryan Blaney - 9.600
  • Denny Hamlin - 8.300
  • Christopher Bell - 7.450
  • Brad Keselowski - 5.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • Kimi Raikkonen - 61.650
  • Jimmie Johnson - 39.600
  • Jordan Taylor - 34.550
  • Harrison Burton - 32.300
  • Justin Haley - 29.300
  • Ryan Preece - 28.500
  • Cody Ware - 26.350
  • Bubba Wallace - 24.050
  • Chase Briscoe - 22.600
  • Austin Dillon - 21.150
  • Michael McDowell - 18.750
  • Todd Gilliland - 17.700
  • Alex Bowman - 14.900
  • Martin Truex Jr. - 14.000
  • Austin Cindric - 13.400
  • Tyler Reddick - 10.600
  • Kyle Busch - 9.450
  • Ross Chastain - 7.700
  • Corey LaJoie - 7.350
  • Joey Logano - 5.500

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...