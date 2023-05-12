Create

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 12, 2023 22:32 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway

The drivers of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Friday (May 12) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Darlington Raceway.

The 41 Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Friday at 5:00 pm ET and 5:30 pm ET, respectively, before racing in the main event on Saturday. The Truck Series event is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying and will conclude the day with its main event.

The Track Too Tough To Tame. #NASCAR75 | #NASCARThrowback https://t.co/j5dZtXb2S4

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Truck series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Darlington Raceway:

Friday, May 12, 2023

Garage open

9:00 am ET: Craftsman Truck Series

12:00 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 pm ET – 3:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET- 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles)

DarlingtonFri-FS13:05-Truck p&q5:05-Xfi p&q6:30-NASCAR RaceDay7:42-Truck green 45-45-57, 5 setsSat10:35-FS1-Cup p&q1-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay1:48-FOX-Xfin green 45-45-57, 5 setsSun-FS11:30-NASCAR RaceDay3:12-Cup green 90-95-108, 11 setsNWS:80s, Fri-5%rain; Sat-Sun: 40%

The practice and qualifying for Truck and Xfinity series will be broadcast on FS1. The 147 laps Truck race will be live on FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the fourth annual Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Brennan Poole
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Josh Berry
  32. #51 - Ryan Newman
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

