NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Friday (May 12) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Darlington Raceway.

The 41 Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Friday at 5:00 pm ET and 5:30 pm ET, respectively, before racing in the main event on Saturday. The Truck Series event is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying and will conclude the day with its main event.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Truck series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Darlington Raceway:

Friday, May 12, 2023

Garage open

9:00 am ET: Craftsman Truck Series

12:00 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 pm ET – 3:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET- 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles)

The practice and qualifying for Truck and Xfinity series will be broadcast on FS1. The 147 laps Truck race will be live on FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the fourth annual Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Josh Berry #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

