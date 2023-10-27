NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s Xfinity schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Oct. 27, for the Round of 8 elimination race.

Forty NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session for the elimination race of Round of 8 on Friday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET. It will be followed by the main event on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Expand Tweet

There are three spots remaining to secure in the Championship 4 race after Sam Mayer won last week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, and Sheldon Creed are below the cutline.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here's the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three national series at the Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, October 20, 2023

Garage open

11:30 am ET - 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

5:05 pm ET – 5:40 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Expand Tweet

The Friday track activities at Martinsville will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway: Entry list

See here for the entry list for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Devin Jones #08 - Chad Finchum #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - JJ Yeley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #11 - Layne Riggs #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Myatt Snider #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - CJ McLaughlin #29 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Rajah Caruth #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Akinori Ogata #66 - Timmy Hill #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst