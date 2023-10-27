NASCAR

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s Xfinity schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 27, 2023 18:47 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Practice
The drivers of NASCAR Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Oct. 27, for the Round of 8 elimination race.

Forty NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session for the elimination race of Round of 8 on Friday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET. It will be followed by the main event on Saturday, Oct. 28.

There are three spots remaining to secure in the Championship 4 race after Sam Mayer won last week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, and Sheldon Creed are below the cutline.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here's the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three national series at the Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, October 20, 2023

Garage open

11:30 am ET - 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

5:05 pm ET – 5:40 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

The Friday track activities at Martinsville will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway: Entry list

See here for the entry list for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Devin Jones
  4. #08 - Chad Finchum
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - JJ Yeley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #11 - Layne Riggs
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Myatt Snider
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  24. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #35 - TBA
  27. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  31. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Akinori Ogata
  35. #66 - Timmy Hill
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #92 - Josh Williams
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Edited by Yash Soni
