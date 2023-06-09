NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the Sonoma Raceway on Friday (June 9) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

The 41 participating NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice on Friday at 4:05 pm ET before racing in the qualifying and main event on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series West is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the General Tire 200.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted mostly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Sonoma Raceway:

Friday, June 9, 2023

Garage open

11:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series West

1:00 pm ET – 10:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:00 pm ET – 3:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice

3:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying

4:05 pm ET – 4:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 pm ET: ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Sonoma

ET



Fri

2-ARCA West p&q

4:05-FS1-Xfin practice

6:30-Flo-ARCA West race 64



Sat

3-FS1-Xfin qual

5-FS2-Cup p&q

8-FS1-Xfin race 20-25-34

(sundown: 11:33 ET / 8:33 PT)



Cup

3:30-FOX-Cup race 25-30-55



The practice for the Xfinity Series will be broadcast on FS1. ARCA Menards Series West main race will be live on FloRacing and air on CNBC.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 34th edition of Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Andy Lally #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Todd Gilliland #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Sonoma Raceway on June 11 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

