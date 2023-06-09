Create

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 09, 2023 18:26 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway
The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the Sonoma Raceway on Friday (June 9) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

The 41 participating NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice on Friday at 4:05 pm ET before racing in the qualifying and main event on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series West is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the General Tire 200.

We're ready for some fun out West! See you soon, @RaceSonoma! https://t.co/wvy8UE5iNu

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted mostly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Sonoma Raceway:

Friday, June 9, 2023

Garage open

11:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series West

1:00 pm ET – 10:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:00 pm ET – 3:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice

3:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying

4:05 pm ET – 4:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 pm ET: ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles)

The practice for the Xfinity Series will be broadcast on FS1. ARCA Menards Series West main race will be live on FloRacing and air on CNBC.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 34th edition of Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Andy Lally
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Sonoma Raceway on June 11 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

