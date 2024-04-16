NASCAR GEICO 500 2024: Full Entry List at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the GEICO 500 this weekend after a thrilling overtime race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The GEICO 500 is the 10th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday (Apr. 21) at Talladega Superspeedway. The 500-mile race kicks off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 188 laps on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval, longest oval on the NASCAR schedule. Sunday's event marks the 55th annual GEICO 500, hosted by Talladega Superspeedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 GEICO 500.

The 38 drivers will take the green flag, and four have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, #62 Beard Motorsport’s Anthony Alfredo, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s Talladega spring race in three hours, 33 minutes, and 25 seconds.

2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 500-mile race at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Cody Ware
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on Apr. 21 at 3 pm ET.

