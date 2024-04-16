NASCAR GEICO 500 2024: Full Entry List at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the GEICO 500 this weekend after a thrilling overtime race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The GEICO 500 is the 10th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday (Apr. 21) at Talladega Superspeedway. The 500-mile race kicks off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will be contested over 188 laps on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval, longest oval on the NASCAR schedule. Sunday's event marks the 55th annual GEICO 500, hosted by Talladega Superspeedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 GEICO 500.

Expand Tweet

The 38 drivers will take the green flag, and four have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, #62 Beard Motorsport’s Anthony Alfredo, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s Talladega spring race in three hours, 33 minutes, and 25 seconds.

2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 500-mile race at the Talladega Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Cody Ware #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on Apr. 21 at 3 pm ET.

Poll : Will Kyle Busch defend his Talladega Spring race title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback