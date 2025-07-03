NASCAR Grant Park 165 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Chicago Street Courts in 2025?

After the EchoPark Speedway race, NASCAR is headed to the Chicago Street Course for the annual Grant Park 165. The event is scheduled for the upcoming weekend on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Days before the event, stock car analyst Bob Pockrass revealed the prize pool for the winners, sharing an X post.
The 75-lap race at the street course will mark the 19th points-paying start of the 2025 Cup Series season. This will be the second race of the new in-season challenge introduced by the governing body this season. The tournament aims to increase the popularity of the sport on a global level.
The NASCAR Grant 165 will be the third annual race hosted by the 2.2-mile-long street course. The sanctioning body has divided the 165-mile event into three stages. Stage one will feature 20 laps, followed by stage two with 25 laps, and the final stage consists of 30 laps.
Reflecting on the anticipation for the event, stock car racing analyst Bob Pockrass pointed out that the winner of the Cup Series event will bag a prize pool of $11,704,450. On the other hand, the Xfinity Series winner will receive a reward of $1,651,939. He further stated:
"Purses for Chicago weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contributions to year-end points fund, etc., and for Cup, all charter payouts: Cup: $11,704,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939"
Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won the 2024 NASCAR Grant 165 at the Chicago Street Course. He completed the event in two hours, 19 minutes, and 24 seconds. Additionally, he will be aiming for his second win at the 2.2-mile street course this weekend.
List of the drivers competing in the NASCAR Grant 165 at the Chicago Course
Here's the list of the 41 NASCAR Cup Series drivers set to compete for the $11,704,450 prize pool on Sunday:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #13 - Will Brown
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #33 - Austin Hill (i)
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #66 - Josh Bilicki
- #67 - Corey Heim (i)
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #78 - Katherine Legge
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
TNT Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 75-lap event live at 2 pm ET.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.