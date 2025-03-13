NASCAR greats Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson share exclusive ‘behind the scene’ look from ‘iconic’ Willow Springs Raceway 

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champions Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson got together for a vintage-themed photoshoot at the Willow Springs Raceway in Rosamond, California. The series of photos featured Johnson and Petty wearing period-accurate racing suits in the backdrop of the Mojave desert.

The two uploaded a series of images on Instagram on Wednesday, March 13. In keeping with the theme of nostalgia, the photoshoot showcased Jimmie Johnson returning to the #48, the car he won his seven championships with. Meanwhile, Richard Petty also stood out in his signature #43 and dressed in white overalls.

The post was captioned:

"Behind the scenes at an iconic track with fast cars and legendary company. Stay tuned for more from this epic shoot."

This photoshoot comes amid Petty's involvement in Johnson's Legacy Motor Club (LMC). With 83 career wins and five consecutive titles (2006 to 2010) in the Cup Series, Johnson retired from full-time NASCAR at the end of the 2020 season. He currently drives a part-time schedule for Legacy Motor Club, a team he co-owns.

While the exact reason for the photoshoot is yet to be revealed, a similar homage was last seen in Jimmie's 2024 Daytona 500 Carvana Paint scheme that honoured the Petty family's 75-year racing legacy in NASCAR.

Richard Petty gives his take on Legacy Motor Club switching manufacturers 2024 onwards

NASCAR: NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Source: Imagn

Richard Petty recently responded to a fan pointing out the double standards of criticising Legacy Motor Club for changing car manufacturers, when Petty did the same throughout his career.

Nicknamed "The King" by NASCAR fans for his numerous race victories and seven championships, Petty primarily drove with Chrysler and Ford, but also had brief stints with other car manufacturers such as General Motors.

In an Instagram post uploaded by Petty on Saturday, March 8, Petty addressed the fan comment and remarked:

"We won races with seven different manufacturers. So we was fortunate enough to be at the cutting edge that whatever car seemed to be the best at that particular time of the year or season, then we were fortunate to be able to get in 'em"

With Chevrolet tied between multiple customer teams, LMC switched away from the manufacturer in favour of a more hands-on-deck approach with Toyota for the 2024 season onwards. The decision drew in mixed reactions, with some fans seeing it as a potential boost for the team, while others claimed that the American team's move to Toyota was an unconventional one.

Having retired from this sport in 1992, Richard Petty currently serves as LMC's chief ambassador, regularly engaging with fans at races and team events.

