Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 Daytona 500 paint scheme revealed by Carvana Racing

Carvana Racing recently revealed the paint scheme of Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Toyota for the 2024 Daytona 500.

Carvana Racing announced its partnership with the legendary Jimmie Johnson for a tribute to an iconic racing moment. Developed in collaboration with Legacy Motor Club, this tribute design honors the Petty family’s 75-year-long racing legacy in NASCAR.

They posted a video reveal of the design on X (formerly Twitter):

"We’re thrilled to present Carvana’s 2024 Daytona 500 paint scheme."

"We partnered with @JimmieJohnson to celebrate the Petty family’s 75th anniversary in NASCAR with a paint scheme that pays tribute to “The King” Richard Petty’s iconic 1964 Plymouth. See you in Daytona!"

In the video reveal, Jimmie Johnson said that he admired the Petty family greatly.

"I truly admired the Petty family's passion that success and vision paved the track for every driver that followed."

He also stated that it was an honor to unveil the tribute to the Petty family's 75th anniversary in racing.

"It's an honor to unveil this tribute to the Petty family's 75th anniversary in racing. This design was inspired by Richard Petty's iconic 1964 Plymouth, his first Daytona 500 victory, which then led to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship."

Jimmie Johnson also spoke about the design and outlined that it is minimalistic:

"A minimalist design (...), the Petty blue, classic chrome accents, the white lettering, even a shoutout to the 510 horse power makes an appearance on the hood."

According to Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, the "Petty Blue" paint scheme was created together with Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club as a sincere sign of respect and admiration for the Petty family. He was quoted as saying (according to jayski.com):

“Our Petty Blue-inspired paint scheme is not merely a tribute, but a statement of our respect and admiration for the Petty family and their significant contributions to racing over the past 75 years.”

The 75-year history of the Petty family in racing has greatly contributed to NASCAR’s growth and dominance. Their dedication, from drivers to team members, has left a lasting legacy in the sport that affects fans, drivers, and technicians.

Jimmie Johnson’s car with the new paint scheme can be seen at the Daytona 500 on February 18th.

Jimmie Johnson to honor 75 years of Richard ‘The King’ Petty

Jimmie Johnson, who shares the Cup Series record of seven championships with the NASCAR icon Richard ‘The King’ Petty, will honor 75 years of his career at the 2024 Daytona 500.

This adds a layer of significance to Johnson's heartfelt tribute, a feeling hinted at in Johnson's announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"It’s always special when you make The King smile. Honoring 75 years of Petty in NASCAR at Daytona."

Richard Petty, who is a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, expressed his appreciation for this gesture. He said via NASCAR.com:

“Seeing my family honored in such a significant way by another NASCAR legend, Jimmie Johnson, is a humbling experience.”

The convergence of these racing legends is a testament to their long-lasting legacy and dedication to the future of NASCAR. Petty added:

“It’s a testament to the enduring impact of the Petty family on racing and we couldn’t be prouder to tie our storied history to Jimmie’s success and the future of this great sport.”

The celebration will honor Petty’s 75-year racing heritage.