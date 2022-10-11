NASCAR to hold weekly meetings with drivers over concerns

The constant string of issues that have cropped up in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been frustrating for drivers as well as teams. The Next Gen Cup car introduced this year has seen a radical change in how stock cars are built for racing in the sport's highest echelon, and that has bought with it its own set of problems.

Issues such as tire failures and stray wheels on the track due to pit crews not tightening the single-lug nut were commonplace during the start of the season. Now, as the 2022 championship is fast approaching its end, another issue with the seventh-generation Cup car has presented itself in the form of crash protection and safety for the drivers.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



This crash happened last weekend. Bowman called it the “hardest hit” of his life. Alex Bowman will miss Talladega with concussion-like symptoms.This crash happened last weekend. Bowman called it the “hardest hit” of his life. #NASCAR Alex Bowman will miss Talladega with concussion-like symptoms.This crash happened last weekend. Bowman called it the “hardest hit” of his life. #NASCAR https://t.co/7YPuKHu5qK

Several veteran drivers such as Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have been outspoken about the intensity of hits the drivers take in the new cars, which has also led to two drivers sitting out races due to concussion injuries. To address such concerns going forward, NASCAR president Steve Phelps revealed more driver meetings were on the calendar after last week's pre-race get-together. With Phelps confirming a weekly schedule for the meetings, he said:

“As great as the Driver Advisory Council has been, there is nothing that is as good as having an all-driver meeting, and we probably should have had one months ago to try to deal with the safety issues and what the drivers are feeling in the race car, that’s on me. We are going to have all-driver meetings for the rest of the year. We’re going to do them on a weekly basis.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kevin Harvick continues to have concerns of how the energy dissipates in a crash and the drivers taking too much of it. He says he doesn’t talk to NASCAR about it, and I wondered if having Jeff Burton running the drivers council and spearheading those conversations is enough: Kevin Harvick continues to have concerns of how the energy dissipates in a crash and the drivers taking too much of it. He says he doesn’t talk to NASCAR about it, and I wondered if having Jeff Burton running the drivers council and spearheading those conversations is enough: https://t.co/bl5gMyLLO9

The conversation with the drivers was also fruitful, as the NASCAR president stated, while keeping his focus on the safety aspect of the new car. He said:

“I thought the meeting was incredibly productive. The drivers were candid. We showed them a path forward, for example, in the rear of the car, to try to take out some of the stiffness that exists, a bigger crush panel. But overall, we want to hear what they have to say.”

NASCAR president acknowledges drivers taking a significant hit during rear impacts

Last weekend's meeting between the Cup Series drivers and NASCAR president Steve Phelps also led to the governing body acknowledging the increase in force for the driver in the new car. The sport aims to improve this situation by the time the first race of the 2023 season gets underway, as stated by Phelps, who said:

“We showed some data yesterday [after] we had a crash test this week that crashed the rear of the car, that created a bigger energy transfer into the back of the car versus an energy transfer into the driver himself. We want to make sure that, when we get to the Clash at the Coliseum, that when those drivers strap in, they know this car is going to be successful and that we have made changes to the vehicle that are going to soften the blows they are taking.”

Watch NASCAR go live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first Round of 8 race next weekend.

Poll : 0 votes