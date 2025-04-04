NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his favorite post-race party as Amy shares her favorite win she experienced firsthand

NASCAR team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, recently answered fan questions and shared the best race wins and after parties that they were a part of.

Earnhardt Jr. competed in the NASCAR Cup Series during the past two decades and retired from full-time racing after 2017. He met Amy during the late 2000s and the couple tied the knot in 2016. During a recent episode of the 'Bless Your Hardt' podcast for Dirty Mo Media, Amy shared her favorite Dale Jr.’s win. She spoke about his wins at the Daytona 500 and Martinsville Speedway in 2014.

"Yeah, I was there for the 500 win in Daytona, and that was epic too. That whole week was epic because it, like, is followed by media and traveling all over the place, and you just don't really know how to wrap your head around all the things that are about to happen. Especially me, I've never done it before," Amy said (01:56 onwards).

"But Martinsville was really special. We thought that stage was going to collapse because the guys were jumping up and down so hard, and the clock's about rocking all over the place. So that one was really good," she added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. further shared that the biggest post-race party he attended took place after a podium finish at Sonoma Raceway in 2014. He said:

"The biggest post-race party that we had, was after a third-place run at Sonoma. We partied harder over that third-place run at Sonoma than we did any of the wins."

The two-time Daytona 500 winner now works as a broadcaster and is set to start a new contract with Amazon and TNT Sports this season.

"He'll eat anything I make" - Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy on home-cooked meals

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt pose for photos on the red carpet prior to the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. met Amy, who is an interior designer after she was hired to renovate his home in 2009. The couple got engaged in 2015 after Dale Jr. proposed to Amy during a family vacation in Germany. They are now parents to two children, the elder daughter, Isla Rose, who was born in 2018, and a five-year-old daughter, Nicole Lorraine.

During the same podcast episode, Amy shared her reasons for cooking at home.

"When we were dating, I started cooking mostly just because I didn't want to eat pizza and chicken wings and he'll eat anything I make for the most part," Amy said (08:16).

Amy further mentioned Dale Earnhardt Jr. cooks steaks for their daughter and is more present in the kitchen than before. The Texas native also revealed that one of Dale Jr.'s favorite dishes is the buffalo chicken soup, while Dale Jr. mentioned a Thai peanut noodle dish.

