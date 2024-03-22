NASCAR icon Denny Hamlin and fiance Jordan Fish captured in fervent support of 24-YO UNC prodigy Armando Bacot

NASCAR Cup Series driver and co-owner Denny Hamlin was recently spotted with his fiance Jordan Fish during a college basketball event in North Carolina. The 23XI Racing co-owner has been publicly interested in basketball ever since his partnership with one of the sport's legendary players, Michael Jordan.

Hamlin's most recent appearance at a basketball game came during a college game between the University of North Carolina's team the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Wagner Seahawks of Wagner College in Staten Island, New York.

Both Denny Hamlin and his fiance Jordan Fish were seen cheering for the North Carolina Tar Heels' Armando Bacot, with the latter tagging the 24-year-old player in several stories on Instagram.

The stories also featured the couple enjoying the game from a courtside view, along with glimpses of their chemistry as well.

The game ultimately was decided in favor of the team Hamlin and Fish supported over the Wagner Seahawks, with the final score standing at 90-62.

Denny Hamlin touches on ex F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi's capabilities ahead of NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Making his second NASCAR Cup Series appearance this season, former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi has received several praises from current driver and team owner Denny Hamlin.

The 23XI Racing co-owner spoke about the Japanese driver's speed in the simulator and told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"In the sim he's just so fast. He's faster than Tyler (Reddick), Tyler is faster than me, Tyler's faster than everyone when it comes to driving on a simulator on a road course and he backed it up on the racetrack but Kamui has been faster so far this week."

Hamlin further added:

"I really think he's got the talent, we know he can do it. He races all kinds of different cars on all kinds of different road courses."

Watch Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin go up against Kamui Kobayashi this Sunday as NASCAR goes live from the Circuit of the Americas for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The race will be preceded by both the Truck as well as the Xfinity Series leading up to its start time of 3:30 pm on Sunday.