Star NASCAR YouTuber, Cleetus McFarland, known for his massive online following and entertaining motorsports content, is set for his third ARCA Menards start. The start is set to be at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He will again drive the #30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing.

McFarland rose to fame through his YouTube channel which boasts over 4.4 million YouTube subscribers as of May 2025. McFarland has built a strong following with high-octane content including drag racing, car builds, and comedic sketches. McFarland’s influence extends beyond digital media as he also owns Freedom Factory, a racetrack in Florida.

Veteran motorsports journalist Steven Taranto reported the news on X that Cleetus would be making his third ARCA start at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He tweeted:

"Another week on the Cleetus McBeetus. Cleetus McFarland making his third start of the season in ARCA for Rette Jones Racing. Coming off a Top 10 last time out at Talladega."

This will mark his first attempt at a 1.5-mile intermediate oval after previous starts at Daytona and Talladega. McFarland’s ARCA journey had been characterized by his hands-on approach to learning the sport, including spending time with spotters and former full-time drivers.

McFarland’s journey began with a challenging debut at Daytona, where he crashed out early. He rebounded at Talladega after overcoming mechanical issues to secure a 10th-place finish. He demonstrated rapid improvement, adaptability, and resilience. His participation in the ARCA Series has resulted in what many fans and commentators have called the Cleetus McFarland effect. It is seen as a surge in interest and viewership whenever he races.

Cleetus McFarland shared terrifying near-miss at his Myakka City airfield

The popular YouTuber and part-time racing driver shared a harrowing account of a plane crash that occurred at his private airfield in Myakka City, Florida earlier in May 2025.

While McFarland was away at Talladega, he received a call informing him of the incident. The crash involved a certified flight instructor and two passengers, all of whom escaped the aircraft unharmed.

McFarland, who has a passion for aviation and owns several helicopters, expressed immense relief and gratitude that everyone survived, emphasizing the inherent risks that come with owning an airfield.

"I own a racetrack, and there are crashes all the time. When you buy an airfield, you have to have the same expectation that one day something can happen. We are so blessed that these people are alive because the accident was crazy," Cleetus McFarland said in his YouTube video. (1:15- 1:20)

In a YouTube video, McFarland also shared the aftermath of the crash and praised the quick response of the Manatee County Fire team, who managed to extinguish the flames rapidly. He reflected on the reality that accidents are always a possibility in both racing and aviation.

