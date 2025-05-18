NASCAR influencer Cleetus McFarland’s wife rocks a beautiful teal dress

Cleetus McFarland's wife, Madison Mitchell, flaunted her teal dress on social media amid the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend. Mitchell paired the dress with a bucket hat, sunglasses, and a pair of sandals she got from Target.

McFarland, a.k.a. Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, is an automotive enthusiast and YouTuber who introduced himself in the stock car racing world earlier this year in the ARCA Menards Series. He has been married to Madison since December 2021 and shares two children with her.

In an Instagram post, Madison Mitchell showed off her outfit of the day and tagged the brands where she bought them.

“Set: (Marmalade Salon & Botique). Shoes: (Target). Bucket hat: (Amazon). Sunnies: (Eleventh Hour Eyewear),” she wrote.

Madison Mitchell's Instagram story - Source: @itsmadimitchell on IG

Cleetus McFarland, who has over four million followers on YouTube, also took to Instagram to complement his wife's teal dress. He said:

“Damn. How stylish. Wow.”

Cleetus McFarland's Instagram story - Source: @garrett_1320video on IG

Next week, McFarland will return to the ARCA Menards Series, a subsidiary of NASCAR, at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his third career start. He will drive the #30 Rette Jones Racing Ford, the same car he drove in his first two starts from Daytona and Talladega.

While the Daytona race had a disappointing end with a DNF, the now 30-year-old notably brought a massive amount of viewership to the race. The same happened at Talladega Superspeedway, where about 70,000 viewers witnessed him secure his first top-10 finish.

The General Tire 150 at Charlotte will commence at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday (May 23), preceding the famed Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest race on the calendar. Fans can catch McFarland race 100 laps around the 1.5-mile track on FS1.

“I had a natural birth”: Cleetus McFarland's wife on giving birth to their second child

Last year, Cleetus McFarland and his wife, Madison Mitchell, shared a life update on the birth of their two children, Rip and Ella. While the elder sibling, Rip, took a day to be delivered, Ella was born faster after Madison had a natural birth.

In a YouTube post on the Cleetus2 McFarland channel, the mother of two shared:

“I had a natural birth, unmedicated, at the hospital. I actually was in labor the whole day, and then...” [1:03]

McFarland chimed in and said:

"But like only four hours at the hospital, which is nice because with Rip, we were in the hospital for 16 hours before he came out.”

His wife continued:

“With the epidural, I just stopped progress, and progressing in labor, so we kind of decided to go against it, and she was like basically right there [...] And I pushed for three and a half hours for him... like actively pushing, and then for Ella, it was like active push for like 25 minutes.”

Rip was born in November 2022, almost a year after the couple got married. Ella, meanwhile, was born in March 2024, coinciding with NASCAR's Bristol spring race weekend, which McFarland once commemorated by writing the track's famous line, “It's Bristol, baby,” on a social media post.

