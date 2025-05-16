NASCAR Influencer Cleetus McFarland set to race again in the Charlotte NASCAR ARCA race: Report

Cleetus McFarland is scheduled to compete in the next ARCA Menards Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23. He is likely to be driving for Rette Jones Racing in the event.

McFarland will be piloting the #30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing for his time in the ARCA Menards Series. His entry into the ARCA has been one of the most talked-about storylines in NASCAR, given his status as a famous motorsports YouTuber with over four million subscribers.

His ARCA debut came at Daytona International Speedway in February, where he participated after passing preseason testing and earning his Superspeedway license. His race at Daytona was cut short by on-track incidents, leading to him finishing in the 30th spot, but he quickly rebounded with a top-ten finish at Talladega, overcoming engine issues to be able to achieve that.

His primary sponsor for his exploits in the national series has been Kenetik, a ketone-based energy drink designed to boost mental clarity and focus without caffeine or sugar.

Joseph Srigley of TobyChristie.com reported the news of the famous YouTuber making a return to the ARCA Menards Series. He penned:

"NEWS: Garrett Mitchell (AKA Cleetus McFarland) will run the ARCA Menards Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway — presumably for Rette Jones Racing in the No. 30."

Cleetus McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, is a leading automotive YouTuber and launched his YouTube channel in 2009. He has since amassed over 4.2 million subscribers with nearly 1.8 billion views. The Cleetus McFarland persona originated as a comedic patriotic character, but quickly evolved into Mitchell’s full-time brand. Mitchell’s channel features a mix of wild car builds, drag racing, motorsports events, and BTS vlogs.

Cleetus McFarland spilled beans on his favorite car, speeding tickets, YouTube start, and NASCAR

Cleetus McFarland recently shared insights about his favorite car, his history with speeding tickets, his journey into YouTube, and his foray into NASCAR during an Instagram interview with @chat.us.up after his second ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega. When asked about his favorite car to drive outside the racetrack, McFarland humorously chose his 1,000-horsepower Ford Crown Victoria, calling it the "best car ever made", aside from his iconic 1983 Winnebago. Reflecting on his driving history, he admitted to having received only a handful of speeding tickets and one criminal drag racing charge over two decades.

"Besides my 1983 Winnebago, favorite car outside the track probably my car neighbor, 1000 horsepower crown vic (Ford Crown Victoria). Best car ever made. I've got one criminal drag racing charge and just a couple speeding tickets maybe, or four-five maybe in 20 years."

"You know, I got real lucky. Just started making videos and people enjoyed watching them and we just built a great team, and got a lot of great guys and people enjoy supporting, and being a part of our show and giving us the opportunities."

McFarland explained that his YouTube journey began with simply making videos that people enjoyed, which led to building a strong team and a loyal fan base. This online success opened doors for him in the motorsports world, where he now races part-time in the ARCA Menards Series.

