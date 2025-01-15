NASCAR inside-the-helmet camera technology to make debut in IndyCar on FOX: Reports

After NASCAR and Formula 1, the inside-the-camera helmet is all set to make its debut in IndyCar. American media giant FOX recently bagged the broadcasting rights for the IndyCar series, and viewers will be able to enjoy the inside of the cockpits from their television screens.

IndyCar, currently known as the NTT IndyCar Series, is the highest tier of American open-wheel racing.

The racing series started back in 1996, and over the years, it has gained a significant fan following in the United States and all over the world. In recent days, its partnership with FOX Sports, one of America's media broadcasting giants, has made headlines.

As FOX has taken over the rights to broadcast IndyCar, the broadcaster is set to introduce the inside-the-camera helmet, also known as the Driver's Eye system. The technique uses a tiny camera that is eight millimeters in diameter.

It is placed on the padding between the driver's head and the helmet's shell. The camera is then connected to the car's communication cables. Even though the new technology will be up and running, it may not be installed in every driver's helmet.

The reason? The Driver's Eye technology was launched exclusively by Bell Helmets, one of the most renowned helmet makers in the industry. Therefore, the technology might only be available to the drivers who use Bell Helmets.

However, as per reports, IndyCar could approve the technology to be used for all drivers, even those who use non-Bell Helmets. This has been in use in Formula 1 on ESPN since 2022, as well as NASCAR on FOX.

FOX Sports' IndyCar commercial left some NASCAR fans annoyed

Ahead of the NTT IndyCar Series' debut on FOX, the marketing team of the American media giant released a promotional video on social media. The 45-second promotional video had IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden as its protagonist and NFL star Tom Brady.

Indycar Series driver Josef Newgarden of USA (2) driving for Team Penske and Team Chevrolet - Source: Getty Images

The video had throwbacks, narration, and brilliant cinematography, enough to enthrall motorsport fans. Compared to that, Fox Sports' NASCAR promo was a 15-second video with Joey Logano and former Daytona 500 winners as its protagonists.

As the IndyCar video surfaced on social media, some fans called out FOX and NASCAR over their inability to do the same in the stock car racing series. The fans took to multiple social media platforms, such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit, to vent their complaints. NASCAR influencer Chase Holden even wrote about it on X.

NASCAR is to hold its first 2025 Cup Series race with the Daytona 500 on February 16. Compared to it, IndyCar will start its season with the Firestone Grand Prix at St. Petersburg on March 2.

