NASCAR insider clarifies Phoenix’s race schedule amid reports of Homestead-Miami hosting the 2026 championship race

NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi clarified that Phoenix Raceway is set to host two Cup Series races each season, despite reports of Homestead-Miami hosting the final Championship Race in 2026. Reports also suggest that Homestead-Miami would be in rotation with another track to host the grand event.
The 1.5-mile oval was NASCAR's showdown destination between 2002 and 2019, holding the final races of the season for the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. Later, the sport moved to Phoenix Raceway for the Championship race, but that has been debated multiple times.
A rotation in the final race venue has been suggested multiple times to make the event more challenging and even. This suggestion is reportedly underway as reports claim Homestead-Miami will host the Championship race in 2026. Insider Jordan Bianchi posted this on social media, which was met by many fan comments, one of which also mentioned that Phoenix would only be limited to hosting one race per season.
However, that does not seem to be the case. Bianchi confirmed that Phoenix Raceway would still host two Cup Series races every season, even if it wasn't the Championship event.
"Phoenix is not losing a date. As noted within the story, Phoenix will continue to have two Cup Series races each season."
Denny Hamlin in support of hosting NASCAR Championship Race at Homestead-Miami
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who is yet to clinch his first Cup Series title, supports the idea of holding the NASCAR Championship Race at Homestead-Miami. While talking about the importance of the race and the track last month, he mentioned that Homestead should be given more importance in NASCAR, considering it has bounced around the entire schedule since 2019.
He also claimed that the track is more driver-dependent than the car, which provides fair competition.
"I would certainly like to see (Homestead) play a bigger factor in our championship," Hamlin said. "Whether it’s in the playoffs, just a part of the championship race or round, or whatever it might be, I’d like to see it be a part of that as, like we just talked about, the driver makes a bigger difference at this track compared to the car."
Homestead-Miami's president, Guillermo Santa Cruz, is also hopeful for the track to return to hosting the final race, as he mentioned earlier.
"It’s definitely something I want to see happen," he said. "And I’m hopeful in the not-too-distant future the championship will come back."
If the reports are confirmed and Homestead-Miami hosts the Championship Race next season, it will be in rotation with another track from the calendar, as mentioned. Moreover, Phoenix is expected to be a part of the rotation.