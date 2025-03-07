NASCAR Insider clears the air on Mexico City race amid recent uncertainty rumors

Amongst rumors of the Mexico City NASCAR race being potentially canceled, NASCAR insider Toby Christie has clarified via X (formerly Twitter) that the event is "unequivocally" happening. The rumors, generated due to the tense political climate between Mexico and the United States, had been fueled by several unofficial sources throughout the week but Christie's update gives the NASCAR fans the optimism that they were seeking.

On June 13 to 15, the Xfinity and Cup Series will race in Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the Mexican capital, in front of a capacity crowd. The venue is no stranger to motorsports or even NASCAR: from 2005 to 2008 it hosted Xfinity Series races; the F1 has been running there for a decade, and the Formula E since 2016.

Toby Christie, Racing America founder and editor-in-chief, posted Friday (March 7) on his X account, that a source of his quashed the cancelation rumor:

"A source within #NASCAR tells me that despite persistent rumors of the otherwise, that the Mexico City NASCAR race weekend in June will unequivocally be happening. The rumors are completely unfounded, and the sanctioning body is full-speed ahead for the upcoming event," Toby Christie posted on his X account

Last week, on February 28 four of NASCAR's biggest names, including local superstar Daniel Suarez, headed south to the Mexican capital to promote the race and visited Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez before witnessing a wrestling match and giving a press conference.

Last Saturday, March 1, before the COTA race, Chase Elliott talked to Frontstretch about the Mexico City contest and the organizers:

"There's a lot of excitement down there for the event. Everybody that is putting on a show really seems spot-in on it, and willing to give it a really good effort... and they have a lot of experience with F1, right?" Chase Elliott told Frontstretch (min 0:04 onward)

Mexico City could just be the first of many international NASCAR destinations to come

Last year, Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's racing series’ executive vice president and chief venue officer talked to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press about potentially expanding the circuit's extension beyond Mexico. While Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was the first and most obvious choice for its motorsports-filled history, he implied that no market is really off-limits:

"Our biggest opportunity to grow as a sport is international. The U.S. is always going to be our mainstay and our next opportunity was to expand internationally... We’re always looking at a plethora of different venues and now that we’ve been on street courses, frankly, just markets anywhere in the world," Ben Kennedy was quoted as saying by AP.

The track in Mexico City is 2.674 miles long and includes 17 turns. It's located 2,240 meters above sea level, close to 2K feet higher than Denver, the Mile High City.

