NASCAR Insider convinced FRM “a victim” of Michael Jordan-led 23XI’s legal battle 

NASCAR Insider Larry McReynolds recently suggested a minor conspiracy involving the 23XI-Frontrow legal lawsuit against NASCAR. In an interview with Kyle Dalton of Athlon Sports McReynolds suggested that Frontrow Motorsports is a "victim" in the whole situation.

The statement by McReynolds comes in the shadow of a new development in the lawsuit. On March 5, NASCAR filed a counterclaim against Michael Jordon’s 23XI Racing, Curtis Polk (the long-term advisor to Jordon and the co-owner of 23XI Racing), and Front Row Motorsports. In the lawsuit, NASCAR accuses the parties involved of violating antitrust laws by engaging in collusive behavior to force NASCAR into accepting their demands.

In the interview with Dalton, McReynolds suggested something he would take to his "grave":

"I'll go to my, and this is my opinion and my opinion only, I will go to my grave saying that Curtis Polk in 23XI knew they needed an ally to even remotely have a leg to stand on. And I think, I think they convinced Bob Jenkins and the group at Front Row come be a part of this," said McReynolds.

He believes that 23XI, led by Polk, needed an ally to strengthen their position against NASCAR and convinced FRM to join them.

"We'll make this work. I feel like Bob Jenkins in Front Row honestly has fallen the victim of this whole deal. They made the decision, they did it on their own, but I'll go to my grave when they put me six foot under or cremate me going 23XI convinced Front Row to be a part of this," he added.

The dispute between NASCAR and 23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports comes from the new charter system that guarantees charter-holding teams spots in each race and provides financial benefits. In September of 2024, FRM and 23XI refused to sign the new charter agreement and later in October filed the lawsuit for alleged monopoly and anticompetitive practice by NASCAR.

23XI Racing and FRM delivered a 'pleased' declaration as a major breakthrough emerged in the fierce NASCAR lawsuit saga

NASCAR attempted to have the case dismissed and sought a bond but a judge denied both motions, leading the teams' attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, to express satisfaction and state their anticipation of presenting their case at trial. He wrote on X:

"We are pleased with today's decision by Judge Bell to deny the Motions to Dismiss and Motion for Bond and look forward to presenting our case at trial."

This stance led to a contentious legal battle against the governing body's alleged monopolistic behavior. The judge's decision to deny NASCAR's motions to dismiss and for a bond has allowed the teams to continue their fight, underscoring the seriousness of their allegations and the court's willingness to hear their case.

In addition to the legal developments, both 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have expanded their driver lineups. 23XI Racing signed Riley Herbst to drive the #35 Toyota Camry XSE, full-time in 2025, while Front Row Motorsports signed Zane Smith to pilot the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse alongside Noah Gragson.

