NASCAR Insider explains why legendary figure would have loved Joey Logano and Austin Cindric's fight

NASCAR Insider SpeedFreaks chipped in an idea to capitalize on Joey Logano's conflict with Austin Cindric. They believe the late Eddie Gossage would've promoted the drama in the upcoming race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Gossage, who passed away at 65 in May 2024, was a former TMS president and motorsports promoter. He once promoted the fight between former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and Dan Wheldon at the Texas track following their altercation at the Milwaukee Mile in the 2007 IndyCar Series season. The promotion included banners and boxing gloves.

With NASCAR hosting the Würth 400 on Sunday, SpeedFreaks argued that Joey Logano and Austin Cindric's heated race at Talladega Superspeedway could've been the talk of the town.

"Eddie Gossage and Texas Motor Speedway. There wasn't a better track promoter at the time," SpeedFreaks said. [0:12]

"That was Milwaukee 2007, the weekend right after the Indy 500, they raced the Milwaukee Mile. These two, Danica Patrick and Dan Wheldon, got in a fight in the pit lane, and then the very next weekend was Texas Motor Speedway," the NASCAR Insider added. [0:33]

"What did Eddie Gossage do? He took that fight and he promoted the heck out of it... made banners, had boxing gloves, you name it, and people went nuts."

Joey Logano and Austin Cindric didn't have an in-person fight like Danica Patrick and Dan Wheldon. However, the #22 Team Penske driver cussed out his teammate on the radio for, in his own words, letting the Toyota of Bubba Wallace win the second stage at Talladega Superspeedway.

The heated radio message made headlines for its severity. On the bright side, Cindric won his first race of the year at the 2.66-mile Alabama track. Logano crossed the line in a season-high fifth place but was later disqualified for failing the post-race inspection.

Joey Logano driving the #22 Ford Mustang at Talladega Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

The Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for May 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET. FS1 will host the TV coverage, while PRN and SiriusXM will cover the 267-lapper on the radio.

"Way to f**cking go": Joey Logano's radio message to Austin Cindric at Talladega

Joey Logano aired his frustration on the radio at the end of stage two at Talladega Superspeedway. He sarcastically praised his teammate, Austin Cindric, for how their race played out heading to the third and final stage.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck, the defending Cup Series champion was quoted as saying:

"Way to go Austin, way to go, you d**b f**k! Way to f**king go. What a stupid s**t. You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumb**s. Put that in the book again."

Last Tuesday, Joey Logano told the media at the North Wilkesboro Speedway All-Star Race press conference that he and Austin Cindric had talked and worked it out. The 34-year-old stated he was upset because it wasn't the first time, saying the late-stage two incident was the straw that broke the camel's back.

