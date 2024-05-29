NASCAR Insider hints potential third driver for expanding FRM with charter acquisition

Stewart Haas Racing announced that they'll be shutting down their NASCAR operations at the end of the 2024 season, and it has opened many opportunities for the other Cup teams like Front Row Motorsports. SHR exiting the Cup Series means there are now four charters on the market, and FRM could have already pounced on one of them.

This was something that NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass recently suggested. As FRM announced that they're expanding their operations in 2025, Pockrass posted his take on his X handle regarding it.

In that, Pockrass suggested that the timing of FRM acquiring a new charter right after SHR announced their exit isn't a matter of chance. He also speculated on the name of the driver who could be one of the three FRM drivers in 2025.

"Front Row Motorsports announces it has obtained a charter (doesn't specifically say SHR but the timing isn't a coincidence) to expand to three Cup teams next year. Drivers TBD (Todd Gilliland is expected to be one of the three). It also said it will continue its truck program," Pockrass posted.

Top management of FRM is optimistic for the future while being focused on the present

Although FRM will be without their star driver Michael McDowell in 2025, their spirits are looking up for the near future. In a recent press release in which they announced their expansion, the top management of Front Row expressed optimism for the future.

"We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we. Today that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. I always have the vision to continue to grow and improve our team and that commitment and desire never changes. I am committed to the sport and its passionate fans and partners," Bob Jenkins, the owner of FRM said.

On a similar note were the words of Jerry Freeze, the General Manager of FRM, who claimed that starting a new team from scratch is always a challenge. But with the opportunities they have in front of them, and the talent they have in their leadership along with "a bit of a runway" to get there, he's confident that FRM can produce three competitive cars "out of the box" in 2025.

Having said that, Freeze insisted that they aren't too focused on the future and have their eyes on the current campaign too. He claimed that they haven't "lost sight" of their 2024 goal, which is to get both their teams in the playoffs.

Freeze added that if they can keep their speed up on the track along with luck playing along with them, FRM can achieve their objectives.

