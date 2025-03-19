NASCAR insider lauds Josh Berry’s “overwhelming popular victory” with Wood Brothers

Renowned NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi addressed Josh Berry's recent victory for Wood Brothers Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He highlighted how everyone at WBR celebrated the win together and made it an "overwhelming popular victory" last Sunday.

Ad

Bianchi recently sat with renowned NASCAR media house Performance Racing Network, where he talked about NASCAR's latest race, the Pennzoil 400 that took place in the state of Nevada. While speaking about it, he mentioned how Berry's win at Las Vegas made everything wholesome and overwhelming for WBR as crews, as well as fans, got involved in the celebration process. Bianchi told PRN in a video shared on X,

"Whenever Wood Brothers win a race, it's one of the most popular victories in the garage. It's like everybody's 'yeah we didn't win, the Wood Brothers won', and that makes it really just overwhelming popular victory."

Ad

Trending

Bianchi also mentioned how Wood Brothers Racing celebrated Harrison Burton's victory at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway last year. He added,

"When you go back to Daytona last year when they won their 100th, it was like this cavalcade of just visitors in the victory lane and I was in Vegas, but I could imagine it's probably much the same."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josh Berry held off Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing on Sunday to register his first victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. With this, he qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs for the 2025 season alongside William Byron and Christopher Bell.

It was also WBR's 101st Cup Series win, and thanks to the victory, they now qualified for the NASCAR playoffs for the second season in a row under the team owner category.

Josh Berry expresses gratitude following his Pennzoil 400 victory

Josh Berry (#21 Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft \ Quick Lane Ford) celebrates after winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on March 16, 2025, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. - Source: Getty

After Josh Berry claimed the Pennzoil 400 victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he thanked his team Wood Brothers Racing in the post-race interview. Speaking to Jamie Little of Fox Sports, the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver said:

Ad

"I'm just thankful to be in the situation I am driving fast race cars. With my experience on the short tracks, you think that's where you're going to win. But if I've learned anything in this sport it is that you never know when it's going to be your day. Everybody with Wood Brothers Racing gave me a great car, and we just battled and battled, and man, it was our day."

Wood Brothers Racing signed Josh Berry from Stewart-Haas Racing last year as a replacement for Harrison Burton. They signed Berry on a multi-year deal under full-time obligation, starting from 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback