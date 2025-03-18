NASCAR Insider lauds Josh Berry’s “remarkable” story following Las Vegas win

Following Josh Berry's maiden win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi touched on the No. 21 driver's pre-NASCAR career. Bianchi applauded Berry's perseverance in making a name for himself in the racing scene.

Josh Berry is a 34-year-old professional racecar driver who ran on short tracks for a long time before making it to NASCAR. After spending his rookie season with Stewart-Haas Racing last year, he signed with Wood Brothers Racing for 2025, replacing Harrison Burton in the No. 21 Ford Mustang.

In the latest episode of The Teardown podcast, Jordan Bianchi praised Berry and the driver's story leading up to the Las Vegas win.

"He [Josh Berry] is very much a throwback in the sense of a guy who pounded his way on the short tracks for a long time, waiting for a break that maybe never would come," the NASCAR Insider said.

"This is a 34-year-old rookie in the Cup Series, which, you know, a couple of decades ago wasn't completely unheard of. That was kind of the norm as you progress to the Cup Series in your 30s. Now, it's almost ancient. You get 18-, 19- and 20-year-old kids. It is remarkable his story of perseverance," he added.

Bianchi looked forward to seeing Berry compete in NASCAR with a more stable driver-team partnership in the future, saying:

"It's going to be remarkable to see him be with a team for multiple years, and work with the same crew chief for multiple years, and actually build something that's his."

Josh Berry's maiden win at LVMS gave Wood Brothers Racing, the oldest active NASCAR team, its 101st victory in the Cup Series. As per NASCAR rules, the Tennessee native has secured one of the 16 Cup playoff spots for the first time.

This means the Virginia-based outfit will return to the playoffs following Harrison Burton's postseason run last year.

"I don't even know what to think": Josh Berry on maiden win at Las Vegas

After the Las Vegas win in 53 starts, Josh Berry has officially become a Cup race winner. When asked about his thoughts on achieving the feat, Berry was at a loss for words before commending the team for the racecar brought to Sin City.

The No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing driver said (via NASCAR):

"I don't even know what to think. Just awesome." (0:11 onwards)

"I love this track. Las Vegas has been so good to me. I've had so many great moments here," he added.

The former CARS Late Model Stock Tour champion said he struggled to drive the Next-Gen car at LVMS but the team gave him a competitive ride.

"Struggled in the Next-Gen car here but man, Miles (Stanley) [No. 21 crew chief] and this whole 21 team, everybody at Wood Brothers Racing, they gave me a great car today. We just battled and battled... it was our day. I just can't believe it," he said.

Josh Berry will be back in action on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the sixth race of the 2025 season. The 267-lap contest will commence on FS1 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Ford pilot will enter the Straight Talk Wireless 400 13th in the standings with 119 points to his name.

