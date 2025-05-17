NASCAR insider picks Chevrolet driver as favorite to win 2025 North Wilkesboro Truck race

By Yash Soni
Modified May 17, 2025 13:34 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the season’s 10th race, the Window World 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series Window World 250. Additionally, he also predicted the top five finishers for the weekend’s race.

Pockrass picked CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger to take the checkered flag at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 17. Enfinger has been competing full-time with CR7 Motorsports since 2024 in the Truck Series.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Ty Majeski, the defending winner of the event Corey Heim, Daniel Hemric, and Layne Riggs.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for Saturday at North Wilkesboro: Grant Enfinger ... top-5: Enfinger Majeski Heim Hemric Riggs. Cup heat 1: Byron Bowman Keselowski Berry Chastain Cup heat 2: Logano Bell Hamlin Busch Briscoe ET 9:35-FS2-Truck p&q 1:48-FS1-Truck race 70-70-110 5:10-FS2-Cup heats 75”
Grant Enfinger has had strong performances at North Wilkesboro Speedway, securing a win and a top-five finish in two starts in the Truck Series. Coming to his 2025 Cup Series performance, he has had a decent season with three top-five and six top-10 finishes in the first nine races and currently stands fifth in the points table.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 250-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro?

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite to win the Window World 250 with +160 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Pockrass’ pick Corey Heim and Layne Riggs at +225 and +650 odds, respectively.

  1. Kyle Busch: +160
  2. Corey Heim: +225
  3. Layne Riggs: +650
  4. Ty Majeski: +900
  5. Chandler Smith: +1100
  6. Sammy Smith: +1500
  7. Grant Enfinger: +2000
  8. Daniel Hemric: +2000
  9. Tyler Ankrum: +2500
  10. Kaden Honeycutt: +3000
  11. Brent Crews: +3000
  12. Jake Garcia: +3000
  13. Rajah Caruth: +3500
  14. Ben Rhodes: +4000
  15. Tanner Gray: +5000
  16. Gio Ruggiero: +6000
  17. Stewart Friesen: +8000
  18. Matt Crafton: +8000
  19. Connor Mosack: +10000
  20. Jack Wood: +25000
  21. Conner Jones: +30000
  22. Andres Perez de Lara: +50000
  23. Luke Baldwin: +50000
  24. Matt Mills: +50000
  25. Dawson Sutton: +50000
  26. Jayson Alexander: +100000
  27. Alan Waller: +100000
  28. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  29. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  30. Ryan Roulette: +100000
  31. Morgen Baird: +100000
  32. Justin Carroll: +100000
  33. Frankie Muniz: +200000
  34. Norm Benning: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 156.25-mile Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
