NASCAR insider picks Chevrolet driver as favorite to win 2025 North Wilkesboro Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the season’s 10th race, the Window World 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series Window World 250. Additionally, he also predicted the top five finishers for the weekend’s race.

Pockrass picked CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger to take the checkered flag at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 17. Enfinger has been competing full-time with CR7 Motorsports since 2024 in the Truck Series.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Ty Majeski, the defending winner of the event Corey Heim, Daniel Hemric, and Layne Riggs.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for Saturday at North Wilkesboro: Grant Enfinger ... top-5: Enfinger Majeski Heim Hemric Riggs. Cup heat 1: Byron Bowman Keselowski Berry Chastain Cup heat 2: Logano Bell Hamlin Busch Briscoe ET 9:35-FS2-Truck p&q 1:48-FS1-Truck race 70-70-110 5:10-FS2-Cup heats 75”

Grant Enfinger has had strong performances at North Wilkesboro Speedway, securing a win and a top-five finish in two starts in the Truck Series. Coming to his 2025 Cup Series performance, he has had a decent season with three top-five and six top-10 finishes in the first nine races and currently stands fifth in the points table.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 250-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro?

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite to win the Window World 250 with +160 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Pockrass’ pick Corey Heim and Layne Riggs at +225 and +650 odds, respectively.

Kyle Busch: +160 Corey Heim: +225 Layne Riggs: +650 Ty Majeski: +900 Chandler Smith: +1100 Sammy Smith: +1500 Grant Enfinger: +2000 Daniel Hemric: +2000 Tyler Ankrum: +2500 Kaden Honeycutt: +3000 Brent Crews: +3000 Jake Garcia: +3000 Rajah Caruth: +3500 Ben Rhodes: +4000 Tanner Gray: +5000 Gio Ruggiero: +6000 Stewart Friesen: +8000 Matt Crafton: +8000 Connor Mosack: +10000 Jack Wood: +25000 Conner Jones: +30000 Andres Perez de Lara: +50000 Luke Baldwin: +50000 Matt Mills: +50000 Dawson Sutton: +50000 Jayson Alexander: +100000 Alan Waller: +100000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Ryan Roulette: +100000 Morgen Baird: +100000 Justin Carroll: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +200000 Norm Benning: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 156.25-mile Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

