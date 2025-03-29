NASCAR insider picks Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Martinsville

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2025 13:01 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice - Source: Imagn
Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the season’s seventh race, the US Marine Corps 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250.

Pockrass picked Sammy Smith to take the checkered flag at Martinsville on Saturday, March 29. He drives the #8 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owned JR Motorsports and is currently competing in his second season with the team.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, rookie Connor Zilisch, and William Sawalich.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Xfinity race today at Martinsville: Sammy Smith ... top-5: Smith Allgaier Hill Zilisch Sawalich ET 2:05-Prime-Cup p&q 4:30-CW-NASCAR Countdown 5:10-CW-Xfinity race green, stages 60-60-130, 4 sets, fuel 170-185 NWS: Temps 70s, 0% rain”
Sammy Smith has put in a good performance in the series at Martinsville with two runner-up finishes, a top-five and a top-10 finish in the last four starts and will start 10th on Saturday. He will look to secure his first win of the season.

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 250-lap Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville?

The defending winner of the event, Aric Almirola, is the top favorite to win US Marine Corps 250 again with +175 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed, at +500 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

  1. Aric Almirola: +175
  2. Justin Allgaier: +500
  3. Sheldon Creed: +700
  4. Sammy Smith: +700
  5. Sam Mayer: +800
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1200
  7. Carson Kvapil: +1600
  8. Taylor Gray: +1800
  9. Brandon Jones: +2000
  10. Austin Hill: +2200
  11. Jesse Love: +2200
  12. Christian Eckes: +2500
  13. William Sawalich: +5000
  14. Corey Day: +6000
  15. Nick Sanchez: +8000
  16. Harrison Burton: +10000
  17. Jeb Burton: +12500
  18. Anthony Alfredo: +15000
  19. Daniel Dye: +25000
  20. Dean Thompson: +30000
  21. Parker Retzlaff: +30000
  22. Matt DiBenedetto: +30000
  23. Josh Williams: +35000
  24. Kris Wright: +50000
  25. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +75000
  27. Myatt Snider: +100000
  28. Brennan Poole: +100000
  29. Carson Ware: +100000
  30. Mason Maggio: +100000
  31. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  32. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  33. Tyler Tomassi: +100000
  34. Patrick Staropoli: +200000
  35. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  36. Thomas Annunziata: +200000
  37. Dawson Cram: +200000
  38. Brad Perez: +200000
  39. Greg Van Alst: +200000

Edited by Yash Soni
