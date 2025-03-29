NASCAR insider picks Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Martinsville

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the season’s seventh race, the US Marine Corps 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250.
Pockrass picked Sammy Smith to take the checkered flag at Martinsville on Saturday, March 29. He drives the #8 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owned JR Motorsports and is currently competing in his second season with the team.
Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, rookie Connor Zilisch, and William Sawalich.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My pick for Xfinity race today at Martinsville: Sammy Smith ... top-5: Smith Allgaier Hill Zilisch Sawalich ET 2:05-Prime-Cup p&q 4:30-CW-NASCAR Countdown 5:10-CW-Xfinity race green, stages 60-60-130, 4 sets, fuel 170-185 NWS: Temps 70s, 0% rain”
Sammy Smith has put in a good performance in the series at Martinsville with two runner-up finishes, a top-five and a top-10 finish in the last four starts and will start 10th on Saturday. He will look to secure his first win of the season.
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 250-lap Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville?
The defending winner of the event, Aric Almirola, is the top favorite to win US Marine Corps 250 again with +175 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed, at +500 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.
- Aric Almirola: +175
- Justin Allgaier: +500
- Sheldon Creed: +700
- Sammy Smith: +700
- Sam Mayer: +800
- Connor Zilisch: +1200
- Carson Kvapil: +1600
- Taylor Gray: +1800
- Brandon Jones: +2000
- Austin Hill: +2200
- Jesse Love: +2200
- Christian Eckes: +2500
- William Sawalich: +5000
- Corey Day: +6000
- Nick Sanchez: +8000
- Harrison Burton: +10000
- Jeb Burton: +12500
- Anthony Alfredo: +15000
- Daniel Dye: +25000
- Dean Thompson: +30000
- Parker Retzlaff: +30000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +30000
- Josh Williams: +35000
- Kris Wright: +50000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +75000
- Myatt Snider: +100000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
- Carson Ware: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Tyler Tomassi: +100000
- Patrick Staropoli: +200000
- Garrett Smithley: +200000
- Thomas Annunziata: +200000
- Dawson Cram: +200000
- Brad Perez: +200000
- Greg Van Alst: +200000