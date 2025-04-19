NASCAR insider picks Ford driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Rockingham

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Rockingham Speedway for the season’s 10th race, the North Carolina Education Lottery 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250.

Pockrass picked Haas Factory Team (HFT) driver Sheldon Creed to take the checkered flag at Rockingham on Saturday, April 19. He drives the #00 Ford full-time for Gene Haas-owned HFT, and it’s his fourth season in the series.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are Kasey Kahne, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Erik Jones.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Xfinity race at Rockingham: Sheldon Creed ... top-5: Creed Kahne Allgaier SSmith Jones ET 9:30-ARCA East p&q 11:30-CW App-Xfin qual 1:05-Flo-ARCA East 125 4:05-CW-Xfinity green, stages 60-60-130, 5 sets, fuel 94-98”

Sheldon Creed has had a topsy-turvy season so far with three top-five and five top-10 finishes in nine races with an average finish of 14.3. The 27-year-old from Alpine, California, is also the favorite in the odds table to win his first race of the season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday at 4 pm ET. Fans can witness the 235-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham?

JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier is the top favorite to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 again with +200 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Pockrass’ pick, Sheldon Creed, and Sam Mayer at +600 odds each on Saturday.

Justin Allgaier: +200 Sheldon Creed: +600 Sam Mayer: +600 Austin Hill: +700 Kasey Kahne: +700 Brandon Jones: +800 Jesse Love: +800 Connor Zilisch: +1200 Carson Kvapil: +1400 Sammy Smith: +1600 Ryan Sieg: +1800 Taylor Gray: +2000 Christian Eckes: +4000 Nick Sanchez: +4000 William Sawalich: +8000 Justin Bonsignore: +8000 Harrison Burton: +8000 Daniel Dye: +15000 Dean Thompson: +15000 Jeb Burton: +15000 Jeremy Clements: +25000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Matt DiBenedetto: +25000 Josh Williams: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Brennan Poole: +50000 Kris Wright: +100000 Josh Bilicki: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Patrick Emerling: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Thomas Annunziata: +100000 Vicente Salas: +100000 Greg Van Alst: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000 Katherine Legge: +100000 Austin Green: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More