NASCAR insider picks Ford driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Rockingham

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 19, 2025 13:38 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity at Rockingham (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Rockingham Speedway for the season’s 10th race, the North Carolina Education Lottery 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250.

Ad

Pockrass picked Haas Factory Team (HFT) driver Sheldon Creed to take the checkered flag at Rockingham on Saturday, April 19. He drives the #00 Ford full-time for Gene Haas-owned HFT, and it’s his fourth season in the series.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are Kasey Kahne, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Erik Jones.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Xfinity race at Rockingham: Sheldon Creed ... top-5: Creed Kahne Allgaier SSmith Jones ET 9:30-ARCA East p&q 11:30-CW App-Xfin qual 1:05-Flo-ARCA East 125 4:05-CW-Xfinity green, stages 60-60-130, 5 sets, fuel 94-98”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sheldon Creed has had a topsy-turvy season so far with three top-five and five top-10 finishes in nine races with an average finish of 14.3. The 27-year-old from Alpine, California, is also the favorite in the odds table to win his first race of the season.

Ad

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday at 4 pm ET. Fans can witness the 235-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham?

JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier is the top favorite to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 again with +200 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Pockrass’ pick, Sheldon Creed, and Sam Mayer at +600 odds each on Saturday.

  1. Justin Allgaier: +200
  2. Sheldon Creed: +600
  3. Sam Mayer: +600
  4. Austin Hill: +700
  5. Kasey Kahne: +700
  6. Brandon Jones: +800
  7. Jesse Love: +800
  8. Connor Zilisch: +1200
  9. Carson Kvapil: +1400
  10. Sammy Smith: +1600
  11. Ryan Sieg: +1800
  12. Taylor Gray: +2000
  13. Christian Eckes: +4000
  14. Nick Sanchez: +4000
  15. William Sawalich: +8000
  16. Justin Bonsignore: +8000
  17. Harrison Burton: +8000
  18. Daniel Dye: +15000
  19. Dean Thompson: +15000
  20. Jeb Burton: +15000
  21. Jeremy Clements: +25000
  22. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  23. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
  25. Josh Williams: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  27. Brennan Poole: +50000
  28. Kris Wright: +100000
  29. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  30. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  31. Patrick Emerling: +100000
  32. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  33. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  34. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  35. Vicente Salas: +100000
  36. Greg Van Alst: +100000
  37. Dawson Cram: +100000
  38. Katherine Legge: +100000
  39. Austin Green: +100000
  40. Mason Massey: +100000
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications