NASCAR insider picks Ford driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Rockingham

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Rockingham Speedway for the season’s 10th race, the North Carolina Education Lottery 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250.
Pockrass picked Haas Factory Team (HFT) driver Sheldon Creed to take the checkered flag at Rockingham on Saturday, April 19. He drives the #00 Ford full-time for Gene Haas-owned HFT, and it’s his fourth season in the series.
Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are Kasey Kahne, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Erik Jones.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My pick for Xfinity race at Rockingham: Sheldon Creed ... top-5: Creed Kahne Allgaier SSmith Jones ET 9:30-ARCA East p&q 11:30-CW App-Xfin qual 1:05-Flo-ARCA East 125 4:05-CW-Xfinity green, stages 60-60-130, 5 sets, fuel 94-98”
Sheldon Creed has had a topsy-turvy season so far with three top-five and five top-10 finishes in nine races with an average finish of 14.3. The 27-year-old from Alpine, California, is also the favorite in the odds table to win his first race of the season.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday at 4 pm ET. Fans can witness the 235-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham?
JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier is the top favorite to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 again with +200 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Pockrass’ pick, Sheldon Creed, and Sam Mayer at +600 odds each on Saturday.
- Justin Allgaier: +200
- Sheldon Creed: +600
- Sam Mayer: +600
- Austin Hill: +700
- Kasey Kahne: +700
- Brandon Jones: +800
- Jesse Love: +800
- Connor Zilisch: +1200
- Carson Kvapil: +1400
- Sammy Smith: +1600
- Ryan Sieg: +1800
- Taylor Gray: +2000
- Christian Eckes: +4000
- Nick Sanchez: +4000
- William Sawalich: +8000
- Justin Bonsignore: +8000
- Harrison Burton: +8000
- Daniel Dye: +15000
- Dean Thompson: +15000
- Jeb Burton: +15000
- Jeremy Clements: +25000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
- Josh Williams: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +50000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- Josh Bilicki: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Patrick Emerling: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Thomas Annunziata: +100000
- Vicente Salas: +100000
- Greg Van Alst: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
- Katherine Legge: +100000
- Austin Green: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000