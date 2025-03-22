NASCAR insider picks former champion as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 22, 2025 13:54 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season’s sixth race, the Hard Rock Bet 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300.

Ad

Pockrass picked 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami on Saturday, March 22. He is making his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series and coming off with a win in Friday’s truck event at Miami. He is on a quest to secure a sweep of three NASCAR races on the same weekend at the same track.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the Daytona winner, Jesse Love; the defending winner of the event, Austin Hill; Sam Mayer; and last week’s winner, Corey Heim.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My Xfinity pick for Homestead: Kyle Larson. ... top-5: Larson Love AHill Mayer Heim ET 10:30-CW App-Xfi p&q 1:05-Prime-Cup p&q 3:30-CW-NASCAR Countdown 4:10-CW-Xfi green 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 60-65”
Ad

Kyle Larson has a good track record in the series at Miami racetrack. He has scored a win, three top-five, and a top-10 finish in four starts. He also won at this track in the Cup Series in 2022.

Ad

Catch Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 4 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami?

Kyle Larson is the top favorite to win Hard Rock Bet 300 with +120 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, and Austin Hill, at +600 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

  1. Kyle Larson: +120
  2. Justin Allgaier: +600
  3. Austin Hill: +700
  4. Sheldon Creed: +700
  5. Sam Mayer: +1000
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1400
  7. Jesse Love: +1400
  8. Ryan Sieg: +2000
  9. Brandon Jones: +2000
  10. Carson Kvapil: +2000
  11. Taylor Gray: +2500
  12. Sammy Smith: +3000
  13. Justin Bonsignore: +4000
  14. Christian Eckes: +5000
  15. William Sawalich: +5000
  16. Corey Heim: +5000
  17. Nick Sanchez: +6000
  18. Harrison Burton: +10000
  19. Josh Williams: +25000
  20. Daniel Dye: +25000
  21. Dean Thompson: +25000
  22. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  23. Kris Wright: +35000
  24. Parker Retzlaff: +35000
  25. Matt DiBenedetto: +35000
  26. Jeb Burton: +35000
  27. Kyle Sieg: +35000
  28. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  29. Myatt Snider: +50000
  30. Brennan Poole: +100000
  31. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  32. Mason Maggio: +100000
  33. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  34. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  35. Leland Honeyman: +100000
  36. Dawson Cram: +100000
  37. Brad Perez: +100000
  38. Mason Massey: +100000
  39. Alex Labbe: +100000
  40. Patrick Emerling: +100000

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी