NASCAR insider picks former champion as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season’s sixth race, the Hard Rock Bet 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300.

Pockrass picked 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami on Saturday, March 22. He is making his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series and coming off with a win in Friday’s truck event at Miami. He is on a quest to secure a sweep of three NASCAR races on the same weekend at the same track.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the Daytona winner, Jesse Love; the defending winner of the event, Austin Hill; Sam Mayer; and last week’s winner, Corey Heim.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My Xfinity pick for Homestead: Kyle Larson. ... top-5: Larson Love AHill Mayer Heim ET 10:30-CW App-Xfi p&q 1:05-Prime-Cup p&q 3:30-CW-NASCAR Countdown 4:10-CW-Xfi green 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 60-65”

Kyle Larson has a good track record in the series at Miami racetrack. He has scored a win, three top-five, and a top-10 finish in four starts. He also won at this track in the Cup Series in 2022.

Catch Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 4 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami?

Kyle Larson is the top favorite to win Hard Rock Bet 300 with +120 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, and Austin Hill, at +600 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

Kyle Larson: +120 Justin Allgaier: +600 Austin Hill: +700 Sheldon Creed: +700 Sam Mayer: +1000 Connor Zilisch: +1400 Jesse Love: +1400 Ryan Sieg: +2000 Brandon Jones: +2000 Carson Kvapil: +2000 Taylor Gray: +2500 Sammy Smith: +3000 Justin Bonsignore: +4000 Christian Eckes: +5000 William Sawalich: +5000 Corey Heim: +5000 Nick Sanchez: +6000 Harrison Burton: +10000 Josh Williams: +25000 Daniel Dye: +25000 Dean Thompson: +25000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Kris Wright: +35000 Parker Retzlaff: +35000 Matt DiBenedetto: +35000 Jeb Burton: +35000 Kyle Sieg: +35000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Myatt Snider: +50000 Brennan Poole: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Mason Maggio: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Leland Honeyman: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000 Brad Perez: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 Alex Labbe: +100000 Patrick Emerling: +100000

