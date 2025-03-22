NASCAR insider picks former champion as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season’s sixth race, the Hard Rock Bet 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300.
Pockrass picked 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami on Saturday, March 22. He is making his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series and coming off with a win in Friday’s truck event at Miami. He is on a quest to secure a sweep of three NASCAR races on the same weekend at the same track.
Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the Daytona winner, Jesse Love; the defending winner of the event, Austin Hill; Sam Mayer; and last week’s winner, Corey Heim.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My Xfinity pick for Homestead: Kyle Larson. ... top-5: Larson Love AHill Mayer Heim ET 10:30-CW App-Xfi p&q 1:05-Prime-Cup p&q 3:30-CW-NASCAR Countdown 4:10-CW-Xfi green 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 60-65”
Kyle Larson has a good track record in the series at Miami racetrack. He has scored a win, three top-five, and a top-10 finish in four starts. He also won at this track in the Cup Series in 2022.
Catch Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 4 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami?
Kyle Larson is the top favorite to win Hard Rock Bet 300 with +120 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, and Austin Hill, at +600 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.
- Kyle Larson: +120
- Justin Allgaier: +600
- Austin Hill: +700
- Sheldon Creed: +700
- Sam Mayer: +1000
- Connor Zilisch: +1400
- Jesse Love: +1400
- Ryan Sieg: +2000
- Brandon Jones: +2000
- Carson Kvapil: +2000
- Taylor Gray: +2500
- Sammy Smith: +3000
- Justin Bonsignore: +4000
- Christian Eckes: +5000
- William Sawalich: +5000
- Corey Heim: +5000
- Nick Sanchez: +6000
- Harrison Burton: +10000
- Josh Williams: +25000
- Daniel Dye: +25000
- Dean Thompson: +25000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Kris Wright: +35000
- Parker Retzlaff: +35000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +35000
- Jeb Burton: +35000
- Kyle Sieg: +35000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Myatt Snider: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Leland Honeyman: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
- Brad Perez: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
- Alex Labbe: +100000
- Patrick Emerling: +100000