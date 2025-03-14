NASCAR insider picks FRM’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Truck race at Las Vegas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 14, 2025 13:40 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the season’s third race, the Ecosave 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Truck Series Ecosave 200.

Pockrass picked Front Row Motorsports (FRM) driver Chandler Smith to take the checkered flag at Las Vegas on Friday, March 14. He has a good record at Las Vegas with one win and one top-five finish at this track in the Truck Series.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, Justin Haley, and the defending winner of the event, Rajah Caruth.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for tonight at Vegas: Chandler Smith ... top-5: Smith Majeski Heim Haley Caruth ET 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 6-CW App-Xfin p&q 9-FS1-Prerace 9:22-FS1-Truck green 30-30-74, 4 sets”
Chandler Smith finished sixth and fifth in the first two races of this season. He moved to the Truck Series back this season after competing in the Xfinity Series in the past two years.

The 22-year-old Talking Rock, Georgia, native is in his first Truck season for Front Row Motorsports, behind the wheel of the #38 Ford. Last year, he wrapped up the season in fifth place in the Xfinity Series points table.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 9 pm ET. Fans can witness the 201-mile NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas?

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the top favorite to win the Ecosave 200 with +175 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win is Pockrass’ pick, Chandler Smith, at +625 odds and Ty Majeski at +800 on Friday.

  1. Corey Heim: +175
  2. Chandler Smith: +625
  3. Ty Majeski: +800
  4. Daniel Hemric: +1000
  5. Rajah Caruth: +1100
  6. Grant Enfinger: +1100
  7. Layne Riggs: +1300
  8. Justin Haley: +1300
  9. Tyler Ankrum: +1400
  10. Kaden Honeycutt: +1800
  11. William Sawalich: +2200
  12. Ben Rhodes: +2500
  13. Gio Ruggiero: +2500
  14. Connor Moscack: +3500
  15. Stewart Friesen: +4000
  16. Corey Day: +6000
  17. Tanner Gray: +6000
  18. Jake Garcia: +8000
  19. Matt Crafton: +10000
  20. Jack Wood: +10000
  21. Bayley Currey: +10000
  22. Andres Perrez de Lara: +12500
  23. Luke Fenhaus: +12500
  24. Matt Mills: +12500
  25. Toni Breidinger: +25000
  26. Dawson Sutton: +25000
  27. Josh Reaume: +100000
  28. Justin Carroll: +100000
  29. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  30. Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
  31. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  32. Nathan Bryd: +100000

