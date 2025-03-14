NASCAR insider picks FRM’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Truck race at Las Vegas

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the season’s third race, the Ecosave 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Truck Series Ecosave 200.

Pockrass picked Front Row Motorsports (FRM) driver Chandler Smith to take the checkered flag at Las Vegas on Friday, March 14. He has a good record at Las Vegas with one win and one top-five finish at this track in the Truck Series.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, Justin Haley, and the defending winner of the event, Rajah Caruth.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for tonight at Vegas: Chandler Smith ... top-5: Smith Majeski Heim Haley Caruth ET 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 6-CW App-Xfin p&q 9-FS1-Prerace 9:22-FS1-Truck green 30-30-74, 4 sets”

Chandler Smith finished sixth and fifth in the first two races of this season. He moved to the Truck Series back this season after competing in the Xfinity Series in the past two years.

The 22-year-old Talking Rock, Georgia, native is in his first Truck season for Front Row Motorsports, behind the wheel of the #38 Ford. Last year, he wrapped up the season in fifth place in the Xfinity Series points table.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 9 pm ET. Fans can witness the 201-mile NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas?

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the top favorite to win the Ecosave 200 with +175 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win is Pockrass’ pick, Chandler Smith, at +625 odds and Ty Majeski at +800 on Friday.

Corey Heim: +175 Chandler Smith: +625 Ty Majeski: +800 Daniel Hemric: +1000 Rajah Caruth: +1100 Grant Enfinger: +1100 Layne Riggs: +1300 Justin Haley: +1300 Tyler Ankrum: +1400 Kaden Honeycutt: +1800 William Sawalich: +2200 Ben Rhodes: +2500 Gio Ruggiero: +2500 Connor Moscack: +3500 Stewart Friesen: +4000 Corey Day: +6000 Tanner Gray: +6000 Jake Garcia: +8000 Matt Crafton: +10000 Jack Wood: +10000 Bayley Currey: +10000 Andres Perrez de Lara: +12500 Luke Fenhaus: +12500 Matt Mills: +12500 Toni Breidinger: +25000 Dawson Sutton: +25000 Josh Reaume: +100000 Justin Carroll: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Stephen Mallozzi: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Nathan Bryd: +100000

