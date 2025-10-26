NASCAR insider picks HMS’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will next head to Martinsville Speedway for the ninth playoff race of the season, the YellaWood 500. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider and renowned journalist Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 YellaWood 500.

Pockrass picked Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson to reach the victory lane in the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 26. Larson has had decent records at Martinsville’s 0.526-mile track, as he has a win, seven top-five, and nine top-10 finishes with an average finish of 15.5 in 21 starts. The #5 HMS Chevrolet driver will start from the third position in the 37-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, and Chase Elliott. He also predicts that Larson and Christopher Bell will join Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe in the Championship 4 grid.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Cup race today at Martinsville: Kyle Larson ... top-5: Larson Byron Briscoe Gibbs Elliott ... (Champ 4: Hamlin Briscoe Larson Bell).”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass My pick for Cup race today at Martinsville: Kyle Larson ... top-5: Larson Byron Briscoe Gibbs Elliott ... (Champ 4: Hamlin Briscoe Larson Bell). Sun 1:30-NBC-Prerace 2:17-NBC-Cup green, stages 130-130-240, 10 sets, fuel 170-190

Kyle Larson has had an impressive season so far, recording three wins, 13 top-five, and 20 top-10 finishes in 35 races in the 2025 season, and he will look to clinch his fourth win of the season. He has an average finish of 13.7 and currently sits in third place in the championship points table. He has a 36-point advantage in the elimination line.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are also the top favorites to win the YellaWood 500 in the odds table.

Kevin Harvick picks HMS driver to win the 2025 NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Martinsville

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, picked Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron as a favorite to win the elimination race of the Round of 8 playoff at the 0.526-mile-short track.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hour Podcast,” when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Martinsville playoff race, Harvick picked the #24 Chevrolet driver and said [57:58]:

“I'm gonna pull an asshole move right here. It's not gonna be my championship for a pick, but I, as a defensive gesture. I'm just gonna pick William Byron,”

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 500-lap Cup Series race on NBC Sports.

