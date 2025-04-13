NASCAR insider picks HMS star driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Bristol

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the season, the Food City 500. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 Food City 500.

Pockrass picked Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron to take the checkered flag at Bristol on Sunday, April 13. He has a good history at this 0.533-mile track, having scored two top-five and four top-10 finishes. The #24 Chevrolet driver will start from the 26th position in the 39-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the event Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Chris Buescher. He also chose AJ Allmendinger as a long-shot prospect. Allmendinger will start from the eighth position.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My Bristol pick for Cup race today: William Byron ... top-5: Byron Larson Hamlin Stenhouse Buescher ... longshot: Allmendinger ET 1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay 3:11-FS1-Cup green, stages 125-125-250, 10 sets, fuel 170-185”

Byron has scored a win, four top-five finishes, and five top-10 finishes in eight races so far and will look to clinch the second win of the season. He has an average finish of 9.5 in eight races and is leading the Cup Series points table. He has the fifth-highest odds of +1100 to win the event.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are the top favorites to win the Food City 500. Larson and Hamlin will start third and fourth on Sunday.

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch is the most successful active driver with five wins at the Bristol spring race.

Kevin Harvick picks Denny Hamlin to win the 2025 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator Kevin Harvick picked Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin as a favorite to win his third consecutive race of the season at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Bristol Spring race, Harvick picked the NASCAR veteran and said [50:38]:

“I think that I'm gonna have to agree with you. I'm gonna go with Denny Hamlin so you can't make up ground.”

Catch Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET. Fans can witness the 500-lap Cup Series race on FS1.

