NASCAR insider picks JGR’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Martinsville

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the seventh race of the season, the Cook Out 400. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishes, and a long shot to win the 2025 Cook Out 400.

Pockrass picked Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag at Martinsville on Sunday, March 30. He has a strong performance at this track, scoring five wins and 19 top-five finishes. The #11 Toyota driver will start from fifth position in the 38-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are the defending winner of the event, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Elliott. He also chose Ty Gibbs as a long-shot prospect. Gibbs will start from the 13th position.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Cup pick for this afternoon at Martinsville: Denny Hamlin ... top-5: Hamlin Byron Busch Wallace Elliott ... longshot: Gibbs ET 1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay 3:11-FS1-Cup green, stages 80-100-220, 8 sets, fuel 175-190”

Denny Hamlin has scored two top-five and one top-10 finish in six races so far and will look to clinch the first win of the season. He has the third-highest odds of +650 in the odds table.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson are also the top favorites to win the Cook Out 400. Blaney and Larson will start 32nd and fourth on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin is the most successful active driver with three wins at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.

Kevin Harvick also picks Denny Hamlin to win the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator Kevin Harvick picked NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin as a favorite to win his first race of the season.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Martinsville Spring race, Harvick picked the #11 Toyota JGR driver and said [51:19]:

“I'm taking the #11. I'm taking Denny Hamlin. I think that this is his track. I think they have put themselves in a position to take advantage of the weekend, and this is the week that he goes to victory lane.”

Catch Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET. Fans can witness the 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race on FS1.

