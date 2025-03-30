NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Martinsville Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400. Thirty-eight drivers will contest the season’s seventh race for 400 laps at the 0.526-mile short track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the checkered flag at the Martinsville Speedway after beating Kyle Larson. The #24 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back Cook Out 400s and will start 10th for Sunday’s (March 30) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville is set to wave at 3:11 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the seventh race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Christopher Bell is on the pole for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cook Out 400. He scored the pole with a time of 19.718 and a speed of 96.034 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the 15th career pole in the series for Bell.

This year’s Cook Out Clash winner, Chase Elliott, will start alongside Bell in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Cook Out 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Speedway race lineup:

#20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #45 - Tyler Reddick #24 - William Byron #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #54 - Ty Gibbs #21 - Josh Berry #71 - Michael McDowell #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #1 - Ross Chastain #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #2 - Austin Cindric #60 - Ryan Preece #41 - Cole Custer #16 - AJ Allmendinger #4 - Noah Gragson #34 - Todd Gilliland #99 - Daniel Suarez #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Ty Dillon #77 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Justin Haley #43 - Erik Jones #12 - Ryan Blaney #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #35 - Riley Herbst #51 - Cody Ware #66 - Casey Mears #50 - Burt Myers

