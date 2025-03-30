  • home icon
  NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Martinsville Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Martinsville Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 30, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400. Thirty-eight drivers will contest the season’s seventh race for 400 laps at the 0.526-mile short track.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the checkered flag at the Martinsville Speedway after beating Kyle Larson. The #24 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back Cook Out 400s and will start 10th for Sunday’s (March 30) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville is set to wave at 3:11 pm ET on Sunday.

The live action of the seventh race of the season can be viewed on FS1, while radio coverage will be available at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Christopher Bell is on the pole for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cook Out 400. He scored the pole with a time of 19.718 and a speed of 96.034 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session. This is the 15th career pole in the series for Bell.

This year’s Cook Out Clash winner, Chase Elliott, will start alongside Bell in the front row on Sunday.

NASCAR Cook Out 400 starting lineup:

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Speedway race lineup:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #48 - Alex Bowman
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #22 - Joey Logano
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #21 - Josh Berry
  15. #71 - Michael McDowell
  16. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  17. #1 - Ross Chastain
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #38 - Zane Smith
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #60 - Ryan Preece
  22. #41 - Cole Custer
  23. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  28. #10 - Ty Dillon
  29. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  30. #7 - Justin Haley
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  33. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #35 - Riley Herbst
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #66 - Casey Mears
  38. #50 - Burt Myers

Edited by Yash Soni
