NASCAR insider picks JRM’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Bristol

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the season’s ninth race, the SciAps 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series SciAps 300.

Ad

Pockrass picked JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier to take the checkered flag at Bristol on Saturday, April 12. Allgaier, the defending series champion, drives the #7 Chevrolet full-time for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned JRM and is currently competing in his 10th season with the team.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Christian Eckes, and Carson Kvapil.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Xfinity race at Bristol: Justin Allgaier ... top-5: Allgaier Hill Creed Eckes Kvapil ET 11:30-CW App-Xfin p&q 2-Prime-Cup p&q 5:10-CW-Xfin green 85-85-130, 4 sets”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Justin Allgaier has a good track record in the series at Bristol Motor Speedway. He has scored two wins, 11 top-five finishes, and four top-10 finishes in 24 starts. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his third career race at the 0.533-mile Bristol track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 159.9-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol?

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the top favorite to win the SciAps 300 again with -140 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed at +400 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

Kyle Larson: -140 Justin Allgaier: +400 Sheldon Creed: +700 Sam Mayer: +1200 Brandon Jones: +1200 Connor Zilisch: +1600 Jesse Love: +1800 Austin Hill: +2000 Carson Kvapil: +2000 Taylor Gray: +2500 Sammy Smith: +3000 Christian Eckes: +4000 Ryan Sieg: +6000 William Sawalich: +6000 Justin Bonsignore: +10000 Nick Sanchez: +10000 Harrison Burton: +10000 Corey Heim: +10000 Daniel Dye: +15000 Jeremy Clements: +15000 Dean Thompson: +25000 Anthony Alfredo: +35000 Jeb Burton: +35000 Josh Williams: +50000 Parker Retzlaff: +50000 Matt DiBenedetto: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +100000 Tyler Tomassi: +100000 Brennan Poole: +100000 Kris Wright: +100000 C.J. McLaughlin: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Alex Labbe: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Thomas Annunziata: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 Greg Van Alst: +100000 Mason Maggio: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More