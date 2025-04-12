NASCAR insider picks JRM’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Bristol

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 12, 2025 13:49 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the season’s ninth race, the SciAps 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series SciAps 300.

Ad

Pockrass picked JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier to take the checkered flag at Bristol on Saturday, April 12. Allgaier, the defending series champion, drives the #7 Chevrolet full-time for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned JRM and is currently competing in his 10th season with the team.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Christian Eckes, and Carson Kvapil.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Xfinity race at Bristol: Justin Allgaier ... top-5: Allgaier Hill Creed Eckes Kvapil ET 11:30-CW App-Xfin p&q 2-Prime-Cup p&q 5:10-CW-Xfin green 85-85-130, 4 sets”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Justin Allgaier has a good track record in the series at Bristol Motor Speedway. He has scored two wins, 11 top-five finishes, and four top-10 finishes in 24 starts. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his third career race at the 0.533-mile Bristol track.

Ad

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 159.9-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol?

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the top favorite to win the SciAps 300 again with -140 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed at +400 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

  1. Kyle Larson: -140
  2. Justin Allgaier: +400
  3. Sheldon Creed: +700
  4. Sam Mayer: +1200
  5. Brandon Jones: +1200
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1600
  7. Jesse Love: +1800
  8. Austin Hill: +2000
  9. Carson Kvapil: +2000
  10. Taylor Gray: +2500
  11. Sammy Smith: +3000
  12. Christian Eckes: +4000
  13. Ryan Sieg: +6000
  14. William Sawalich: +6000
  15. Justin Bonsignore: +10000
  16. Nick Sanchez: +10000
  17. Harrison Burton: +10000
  18. Corey Heim: +10000
  19. Daniel Dye: +15000
  20. Jeremy Clements: +15000
  21. Dean Thompson: +25000
  22. Anthony Alfredo: +35000
  23. Jeb Burton: +35000
  24. Josh Williams: +50000
  25. Parker Retzlaff: +50000
  26. Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
  27. Kyle Sieg: +100000
  28. Tyler Tomassi: +100000
  29. Brennan Poole: +100000
  30. Kris Wright: +100000
  31. C.J. McLaughlin: +100000
  32. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  33. Alex Labbe: +100000
  34. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  35. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  36. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  37. Mason Massey: +100000
  38. Greg Van Alst: +100000
  39. Mason Maggio: +100000
  40. Dawson Cram: +100000
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications