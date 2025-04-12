NASCAR insider picks JRM’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Bristol

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the season’s ninth race, the SciAps 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series SciAps 300.
Pockrass picked JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier to take the checkered flag at Bristol on Saturday, April 12. Allgaier, the defending series champion, drives the #7 Chevrolet full-time for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned JRM and is currently competing in his 10th season with the team.
Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Christian Eckes, and Carson Kvapil.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My pick for Xfinity race at Bristol: Justin Allgaier ... top-5: Allgaier Hill Creed Eckes Kvapil ET 11:30-CW App-Xfin p&q 2-Prime-Cup p&q 5:10-CW-Xfin green 85-85-130, 4 sets”
Justin Allgaier has a good track record in the series at Bristol Motor Speedway. He has scored two wins, 11 top-five finishes, and four top-10 finishes in 24 starts. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his third career race at the 0.533-mile Bristol track.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 159.9-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and PRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol?
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the top favorite to win the SciAps 300 again with -140 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed at +400 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.
- Kyle Larson: -140
- Justin Allgaier: +400
- Sheldon Creed: +700
- Sam Mayer: +1200
- Brandon Jones: +1200
- Connor Zilisch: +1600
- Jesse Love: +1800
- Austin Hill: +2000
- Carson Kvapil: +2000
- Taylor Gray: +2500
- Sammy Smith: +3000
- Christian Eckes: +4000
- Ryan Sieg: +6000
- William Sawalich: +6000
- Justin Bonsignore: +10000
- Nick Sanchez: +10000
- Harrison Burton: +10000
- Corey Heim: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +15000
- Jeremy Clements: +15000
- Dean Thompson: +25000
- Anthony Alfredo: +35000
- Jeb Burton: +35000
- Josh Williams: +50000
- Parker Retzlaff: +50000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +100000
- Tyler Tomassi: +100000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- C.J. McLaughlin: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Alex Labbe: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Thomas Annunziata: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
- Greg Van Alst: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000