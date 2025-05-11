NASCAR insider picks RFK Racing driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Kansas

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Kansas Speedway for the 12th race of the season, the AdventHealth 400. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 AdventHealth 400.

Pockrass picked RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher to take the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11. Buescher didn’t have a good record at the 1.5-mile Kansas, as he also has only one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes to his name in 18 races. The #17 Ford driver will start from the second position in the 38-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are William Byron, the defending winner of the event Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Alex Bowman. He also chose Austin Dillon as a long-shot prospect. Dillon will start from the 20th position.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“my Cup pick for today at Kansas: Chris Buescher ... top-5: Buescher Byron Larson Reddick Bowman ... longshot: A.Dillon 1:30-NASCAR RaceDay 3:13-Cup green, stages 80-85-102, 9 sets, fuel 62-67”

Chris Buescher has scored one top-five and five top-10 finishes in 12 races so far and will look to clinch his first win of the season. He has an average finish of 16.1 in 11 races and currently stands 12th in the Cup Series points table. He has the ninth-highest odds of +2500 to win the event.

Meanwhile, Pockrass’ picks, Larson, Reddick, and Byron, are the top favorites to win the AdventHealth 400 in the odds table.

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the most successful active driver with three wins at the Kansas spring race.

Kevin Harvick picks the 23XI Racing driver to win the 2025 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, picked 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace as a favorite to win his first race of the season at the 1.5-mile-long Kansas track.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Kansas race, Harvick picked Wallace and said [43:30]:

“I’m gonna go with Bubba [Wallace]. This is true; this is his track. Let’s make it happen, my man.”

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET. Fans can witness the 267-lap Cup Series race on FS1.

