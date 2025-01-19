NASCAR Insider reveals Kyle Larson’s thought process behind legendary Chili Bowl triumph picture

Renowned Motorsport journalist and NASCAR insider Matt Weaver revealed Kyle Larson's mindset during the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, in a conversation with Weaver, stated that he arrived in Tulsa with a target, and he got down to do it.

As Larson arrived with an aim, he delivered. The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed the most important victory on Saturday, and as a result, clinched his third Chili Bowl Nationals championship. After his victory, Weaver spoke to him and asked about his feelings.

Answering the question, the #5 HMS driver stated,

"I asked Larson about this and he said, 'it was how about it? I came here and did what I set out to do.'"

Trending

Larson in the 1K Midgets A Feature race held off Daison Pursley in the #86 Sprint car to take the Checkered Flag. He started the race from the pole, fought unfavorable odds, and bounced off the wall to take the win.

After the race, Larson opened up about how he kept his nerve and sealed off the victory. Speaking about this, he told Weaver,

"I saw him (Pursley) coming, I knew I wasn't going to let him clear easily so I wasn't too worried. I didn't want to see him and get nervous and throttle up too much and pressure myself into a mistake on exit."

With the Golden Driller win and third championship, Larson matched his fellow NASCAR colleague Christopher Bell. The JGR driver did not have a bright outing on Saturday as he finished the race in 10th place. Whereas the defending champion, Logan Seavey, came home in seventh place.

Hendrick Motorsports uplifted Kyle Larson's winning mentality

Kyle Larson recently opened up about his winning mentality and stated that Hendrick Motorsports elevated his hunger for wins. As per a recent report published by RACER.com, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said,

"Back when I first started, there were only a handful of races throughout the year where I felt like I could maybe win (that) weekend, and you got really excited about that. But now, being at Hendrick, you get excited every week because you feel like you have a shot to lead lots of laps and execute and have it turn out to win."

Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports and former Cup driver Jeff Gordon congratulates NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson after his 2021 Championship - Source: Imagn Images

Kyle Larson arrived at Hendrick Motorsports from Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021 and claimed his first Cup Series title that year. He has become an integral part of HMS' success over the years.

The Elk Grove-born driver finished the 2024 season as the most successful driver in the Cup Series. Despite his exit from the championship in the round of eight, the #5 driver claimed six wins, two more than championship winner Joey Logano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback