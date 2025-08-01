Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club has secured a 10-day restraining order to block Rick Ware Racing's proposed $150 million sale to TJ Puchyr. However, the ruling requires LMC to post a $5 million bond.

Ad

On Thursday, July 31, a North Carolina judge ruled in favor of LMC's charter dispute with RWR. The decision comes after Johnson's team was recently allowed to depose RWR for hiding their sale to Puchyr.

According to LMC, they had a deal in place to acquire RWR's charter in 2026, but the latter argued that the agreement was for 2027 instead. Meanwhile, TJ Puchyr moved in to acquire RWR, which could possibly impact LMC's charter lease.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass reported on the recent development through his X handle.

"A North Carolina judge granted Legacy Motor Club's request for 10-day temporary restraining order preventing Rick Ware Racing from closing on deal to sell team to TJ Puchyr (which RWR says is $150 million deal). Legacy must post a $5 million bond. Injunction hearing date TBD," he wrote.

Ad

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK A North Carolina judge granted Legacy Motor Club's request for 10-day temporary restraining order preventing Rick Ware Racing from closing on deal to sell team to TJ Puchyr (which RWR says is $150 million deal). Legacy must post a $5 million bond. Injunction hearing date TBD.

Ad

The $5 million bond is to cover any potential damage or loss from the delay in RWR's sale to Puchyr. The 10 day grant is the standard length of a restraining order in North Carolina.

Jimmie Johnson recently hinted at potential prospects for LMC's third entry, naming Xfinity Series drivers Jesse Love and Connor Zilisch as top candidates. However, Zilisch is widely believed to land a seat with Trackhouse Racing next season, while Jesse Love is a Richard Childress Racing development driver.

Ad

TJ Puchyr comments on the ongoing battle with Jimmie Johnson

TJ Puchyr recently opened up about his legal battle with Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club. The Spire Motorsports boss expressed his willingness to talk it out with Johnson but criticized how the situation was handled to publicly discredit Rick Ware.

"If anybody deserves a pass, it is Jimmie, and if he wants to sit down and talk about it like men, I’d entertain the conversation. I don’t think Jimmie has all the facts, doesn’t understand the deal we had, and they tried to humiliate Rick publicly. We don’t do business that way,” T.J. Puchyr said via AP.

Ad

For their part, Rick Ware Racing had filed a countersuit against Legacy Motor Club for misrepresenting facts about the sale of their charter.

Jimmie Johnson has been actively looking to expand his two-car outfit after becoming LMC's majority shareholder this year. He himself has made multiple part-time starts alongside his drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

Johnson finished an impressive third at the season-opening Daytona 500 and made his 700th start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the latter didn't go well for the seven-time Cup champion. He ended his run early with a crash on lap 111. The DNF marked him dead last in a 40 car-field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.