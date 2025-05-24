NASCAR insider reveals RCR president’s clear message about Kyle Busch’s future

Kyle Busch's contract with Richard Childress Racing will conclude at the end of the 2026 season; however, the two-time Cup Series champion has yet to ink an extension, sparking rumors about his potential exit. That being said, NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi disclosed crucial information from his conversation with RCR president Mike Verlander that would put the speculations to an end.

Busch left Joe Gibbs Racing to join forces with Richard Childress beginning the 2023 season. The Nevada native shined during his maiden season with the organization, bagging three wins in the #8 Chevrolet Camaro. However, NASCAR's winningest active driver couldn't cherish doing the victory burnouts post his final triumph of the 2023 season, at the Gateway Motorsports Park.

Moreover, Kyle Busch is inching closer to contract conclusion, but neither he nor RCR has announced an extension thus far. As a result, many believed that the future Hall of Famer was disappointed with RCR's form and decided to part ways. However, Bianchi set the record straight after a talk with Verlander.

The insider revealed RCR's president's clear message about Busch's future.

"Mike told me, 'I don't see Kyle (Busch) racing anywhere else.' So, reading between the lines, it seems like Kyle's gonna be returning there," Bianchi said via Dirty Mo Media.

Busch has scored his season-best finish of P5 at The Circuit of The Americas.

Kyle Busch shares the perfect time to capitalize on for triumphing in the Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch-NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

The 400-lap Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race on NASCAR's schedule. It spans daytime to nighttime, forcing teams to make major strategic shifts due to temperature changes. As a result, emerging victorious at the 1.5-mile oval is more challenging compared to several other races.

Kyle Busch aced the crown jewel race in 2018, the same season he clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series championship, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. The 40-year-old shared the perfect time to bank on for increased odds of victory ahead of the highly coveted Memorial Day event.

“The Coke 600 is the Coke 600. It’s the longest race of the year. It’s a demanding race. You work as hard as you can on yourself with your training and whatnot to be able to withstand the elements for that race," Busch said via SpeedwayDigest.

"It’s a longer race so you have more time from sunlight to nighttime, and typically you don’t really worry about how your car is until you get to the nighttime because that’s when the money’s paid, so you want to be fast at that time of the day," he added.

Kyle Busch will enter the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ranked 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

