NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 22, 2025 21:04 GMT
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

After the All-Star Race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600.

The season’s 13th race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (May 25) 400-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The Coca-Cola 600 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Charlotte Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $13,651,450.

Live action of the 2025 Charlotte race will be broadcast live on Prime Video and PRN radio on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Coca-Cola 600 2025?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Concord, North Carolina.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Concord, North Carolina. He wrote:

“Purses for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte, including all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts as well: Cup: $13,651,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”
Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Charlotte Motor Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner at Charlotte will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $13,651,450, which means a check of around $1,092,116 to $1,365,145.

Explore the 2025 Charlotte Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $13,651,450, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 24) before the main event on Sunday evening. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on Prime Video.

List of Charlotte Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

Following is the list of the Charlotte NASCAR Cup Series race winners:

  1. 1960: Joe Lee Johnson
  2. 1961: David Pearson
  3. 1962: Nelson Stacy
  4. 1963: Fred Lorenzen
  5. 1964: Jim Paschal
  6. 1965: Fred Lorenzen
  7. 1966: Marvin Panch
  8. 1967: Jim Paschal
  9. 1968: Buddy Baker
  10. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  11. 1970: Donnie Allison
  12. 1971: Bobby Allison
  13. 1972: Buddy Baker
  14. 1973: Buddy Baker
  15. 1974: David Pearson
  16. 1975: Richard Petty
  17. 1976: David Pearson
  18. 1977: Richard Petty
  19. 1978: Darrell Waltrip
  20. 1979: Darrell Waltrip
  21. 1980: Benny Parsons
  22. 1981: Bobby Allison
  23. 1982: Neil Bonnett
  24. 1983: Neil Bonnett
  25. 1984: Bobby Allison
  26. 1985: Darrell Waltrip
  27. 1986: Dale Earnhardt
  28. 1987: Kyle Petty
  29. 1988: Darrell Waltrip
  30. 1989: Darrell Waltrip
  31. 1990: Rusty Wallace
  32. 1991: Davey Allison
  33. 1992: Dale Earnhardt
  34. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  35. 1994: Jeff Gordon
  36. 1995: Bobby Labonte
  37. 1996: Dale Jarrett
  38. 1997: Jeff Gordon
  39. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  40. 1999: Jeff Burton
  41. 2000: Matt Kenseth
  42. 2001: Jeff Burton
  43. 2002: Mark Martin
  44. 2003: Jimmie Johnson
  45. 2004: Jimmie Johnson
  46. 2005: Jimmie Johnson
  47. 2006: Kasey Kahne
  48. 2007: Casey Mears
  49. 2008: Kasey Kahne
  50. 2009: David Reutimann
  51. 2010: Kurt Busch
  52. 2011: Kevin Harvick
  53. 2012: Kasey Kahne
  54. 2013: Kevin Harvick
  55. 2014: Jimmie Johnson
  56. 2015: Carl Edwards
  57. 2016: Martin Truex Jr.
  58. 2017: Austin Dillon
  59. 2018: Kyle Busch
  60. 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
  61. 2020: Brad Keselowski
  62. 2021: Kyle Larson
  63. 2022: Denny Hamlin
  64. 2023: Ryan Blaney
  65. 2024: Christopher Bell
