NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the All-Star Race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600.
The season’s 13th race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (May 25) 400-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.
The Coca-Cola 600 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Charlotte Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $13,651,450.
Live action of the 2025 Charlotte race will be broadcast live on Prime Video and PRN radio on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the Coca-Cola 600 2025?
All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Concord, North Carolina.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Concord, North Carolina. He wrote:
“Purses for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte, including all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts as well: Cup: $13,651,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”
Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Charlotte Motor Speedway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner at Charlotte will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $13,651,450, which means a check of around $1,092,116 to $1,365,145.
Explore the 2025 Charlotte Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $13,651,450, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 24) before the main event on Sunday evening. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on Prime Video.
List of Charlotte Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners
Following is the list of the Charlotte NASCAR Cup Series race winners:
- 1960: Joe Lee Johnson
- 1961: David Pearson
- 1962: Nelson Stacy
- 1963: Fred Lorenzen
- 1964: Jim Paschal
- 1965: Fred Lorenzen
- 1966: Marvin Panch
- 1967: Jim Paschal
- 1968: Buddy Baker
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970: Donnie Allison
- 1971: Bobby Allison
- 1972: Buddy Baker
- 1973: Buddy Baker
- 1974: David Pearson
- 1975: Richard Petty
- 1976: David Pearson
- 1977: Richard Petty
- 1978: Darrell Waltrip
- 1979: Darrell Waltrip
- 1980: Benny Parsons
- 1981: Bobby Allison
- 1982: Neil Bonnett
- 1983: Neil Bonnett
- 1984: Bobby Allison
- 1985: Darrell Waltrip
- 1986: Dale Earnhardt
- 1987: Kyle Petty
- 1988: Darrell Waltrip
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1990: Rusty Wallace
- 1991: Davey Allison
- 1992: Dale Earnhardt
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Jeff Gordon
- 1995: Bobby Labonte
- 1996: Dale Jarrett
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Jeff Gordon
- 1999: Jeff Burton
- 2000: Matt Kenseth
- 2001: Jeff Burton
- 2002: Mark Martin
- 2003: Jimmie Johnson
- 2004: Jimmie Johnson
- 2005: Jimmie Johnson
- 2006: Kasey Kahne
- 2007: Casey Mears
- 2008: Kasey Kahne
- 2009: David Reutimann
- 2010: Kurt Busch
- 2011: Kevin Harvick
- 2012: Kasey Kahne
- 2013: Kevin Harvick
- 2014: Jimmie Johnson
- 2015: Carl Edwards
- 2016: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2017: Austin Dillon
- 2018: Kyle Busch
- 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2020: Brad Keselowski
- 2021: Kyle Larson
- 2022: Denny Hamlin
- 2023: Ryan Blaney
- 2024: Christopher Bell
