NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the All-Star Race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600.

The season’s 13th race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (May 25) 400-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The Coca-Cola 600 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Charlotte Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $13,651,450.

Live action of the 2025 Charlotte race will be broadcast live on Prime Video and PRN radio on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Coca-Cola 600 2025?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Concord, North Carolina.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Concord, North Carolina. He wrote:

“Purses for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte, including all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts as well: Cup: $13,651,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”

Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Charlotte Motor Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner at Charlotte will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $13,651,450, which means a check of around $1,092,116 to $1,365,145.

Explore the 2025 Charlotte Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $13,651,450, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 24) before the main event on Sunday evening. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on Prime Video.

List of Charlotte Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

Following is the list of the Charlotte NASCAR Cup Series race winners:

1960: Joe Lee Johnson 1961: David Pearson 1962: Nelson Stacy 1963: Fred Lorenzen 1964: Jim Paschal 1965: Fred Lorenzen 1966: Marvin Panch 1967: Jim Paschal 1968: Buddy Baker 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough 1970: Donnie Allison 1971: Bobby Allison 1972: Buddy Baker 1973: Buddy Baker 1974: David Pearson 1975: Richard Petty 1976: David Pearson 1977: Richard Petty 1978: Darrell Waltrip 1979: Darrell Waltrip 1980: Benny Parsons 1981: Bobby Allison 1982: Neil Bonnett 1983: Neil Bonnett 1984: Bobby Allison 1985: Darrell Waltrip 1986: Dale Earnhardt 1987: Kyle Petty 1988: Darrell Waltrip 1989: Darrell Waltrip 1990: Rusty Wallace 1991: Davey Allison 1992: Dale Earnhardt 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Jeff Gordon 1995: Bobby Labonte 1996: Dale Jarrett 1997: Jeff Gordon 1998: Jeff Gordon 1999: Jeff Burton 2000: Matt Kenseth 2001: Jeff Burton 2002: Mark Martin 2003: Jimmie Johnson 2004: Jimmie Johnson 2005: Jimmie Johnson 2006: Kasey Kahne 2007: Casey Mears 2008: Kasey Kahne 2009: David Reutimann 2010: Kurt Busch 2011: Kevin Harvick 2012: Kasey Kahne 2013: Kevin Harvick 2014: Jimmie Johnson 2015: Carl Edwards 2016: Martin Truex Jr. 2017: Austin Dillon 2018: Kyle Busch 2019: Martin Truex Jr. 2020: Brad Keselowski 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Denny Hamlin 2023: Ryan Blaney 2024: Christopher Bell

