NASCAR Insider shares desire to team up with Connor Zilisch as his next spotter

A tweet from motorsport journalist Alanis King has drawn attention to a potential collaboration between a NASCAR insider and Connor Zilisch. The post showed Alanis in her attempt to convince Zilisch to become her next spotter.

Zilisch is currently with spotter TJ Majors. He will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in March 2025 at the Circuit of the Americas, driving the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

Alanis King posted a photo on X, shaking Zilisch’s hand, and gave it a fun angle in the caption. She is a car and motorsports journalist, as mentioned on her official website, and she frequently updates her followers about car racing news.

In the caption, Alanis wrote:

“Trying to become @ConnorZilisch’s next spotter”

Red Bull will make its return to NASCAR after more than a decade. In a press release with NASCAR, Trackhouse Racing owner and founder Justin Marks shared how much of an honor it was, to be the team that welcomed Red Bull back to racing in NASCAR. In his own words:

“It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR,” he said.

“Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world, and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company,” he added.

Shane van Gisbergen on Connor Zilisch’s growth: “He’s an awesome young kid”

Shane van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch’s teammate at Trackhouse Racing, gave insights about their preparations for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Speaking about Zilisch, he said:

“He’s an awesome young kid, and the experience he’s had already and what he’s done is amazing. He’s committing now to NASCAR away from this (sports car) world, and it will be really fun to see how he goes. He’s got a massive future ahead.”

He further added, “He’s asking Scott [McLaughlin], Ben [Keating], and me a lot of questions, and we’re having fun bouncing ideas off each other about the car.”

Zilisch was the first American to win the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy. He later moved to endurance racing winning prestigious events like the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring in the LMP2 category.

In 2025, Zilisch will race full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports while making his Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas. Talking about this in a press release, he expressed his excitement by saying:

“I was surprised when they presented me my Red Bull helmet and hat last summer and doubly surprised when they told me I would make my Cup debut in the No. 87 with a Red Bull paint scheme.”

Previously, in March 2024, 18-year-old Connor Zilisch made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at COTA with Spire Motorsports. He won the pole position in this race and ended with a fourth-place finish.

