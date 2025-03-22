NASCAR Insider shares his “reality” take on ‘human element’ aspect of racing

NASCAR insider Bozi Tatarevic has weighed in on the 'human element' in racing and clarified whether computers and other technologies are making life easier for teams. He explained how teams leverage technology to gain a competitive edge and how the crew chiefs and engineers remain at the core of the process.

Ad

The debate over the influence of engineering methodologies in sports was sparked by NASCAR driver Landon Cassill, who argued that math (data analytics) had diminished the unpredictable nature of every sport. Cassill suggested that NASCAR should push back against the increasing role of technology in the sport.

Tatarevic, a racing mechanic and content creator, disagreed with Cassill's take and suggested that the human element is at the core of stock car racing. While he acknowledged that the errors, mistakes, and decisions made by humans make the sport exciting, he stressed that computers are merely tools used by engineers to aid decision-making and don't magically spit out solutions.

Ad

Trending

"This is precisely why I've been trying so hard to write stories and create content about engineering in NASCAR. Many people believe that computers are just spitting out answers but the reality is that these are just tools that that the HUMAN engineers use to make decisions," Tatarevic wrote on X.

"There are no computers making decision on how to setup a car or create a strategy. There are databases and historical data that can be analyzed to make recommendations to aid engineers in making decisions but in the end there is still a human analyzing and deciding," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Data Analytics plays a crucial role in modern-day NASCAR, as teams leverage insights from data to improve performance and set up the car. It also aids crew chiefs and engineers in making real-time strategic decisions from atop the pit box. Tatarevic stressed that ultimately, the crew chief and the engineers make the final decision.

Aside from the engineering team, it's the driver and the pit crew who make the difference on the track, aided by the decisions of the crew chief.

Ad

Kyle Larson aiming for rare NASCAR feat at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Larson won the Truck race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a thrilling charge to the front in the final stage. After spinning out with 45 laps left to go and dropping out of the top 20, Larson charged through the field overtaking Corey Heim, and Layne Riggs to win the race.

With the first victory of the weekend under his belt, Larson is optimistic about his chances of accomplishing the Triple Sweep, a feat only achieved by Kyle Busch in NASCAR history. Speaking to the media after the Truck race win, the 32-year-old said [via SI.com]:

Ad

"Yeah, I mean that's the main goal going into this weekend was to win all three. And after the spin, I was like, 'Damn, it's over, now.' And I was just able to make some things happen to get a win. So, yeah, like you said, you can't win all three without winning the first. I like my chances the rest of the weekend."

Kyle Larson will be behind the wheel of the #17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy in the Hard Rock Bet 300 Xfinity Race on Saturday (Mar. 22) at 4:00 PM ET. He will be back in the #5 HMS Chevy in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday (Mar. 23) at 3:00 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback