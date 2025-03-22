  • home icon
NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 22, 2025 12:35 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Xfinity Series - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Miami (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long track on Saturday (March 15) as the action of the season’s sixth weekend continues at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 1:05 and 2:10 pm ET ahead of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 main event on Sunday, March 23.

The Xfinity Series drivers will compete in practice and qualifying before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 at 4 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday in Miami predicted sunny with a high temperature of 81 degrees and light winds and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Garage Open

7:30 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series

9 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:35 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:40 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:05 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:10 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 300 miles)

All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Miami will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Group A:

  1. JJ Yeley - 41.000
  2. Cody Ware - 36.600
  3. Shane van Gisbergen - 33.100
  4. Austin Dillon - 32.000
  5. Noah Gragson - 31.600
  6. Cole Custer - 28.700
  7. Kyle Busch - 28.500
  8. Carson Hocevar - 27.600
  9. Todd Gilliland - 27.500
  10. Ryan Blaney - 26.600
  11. Erik Jones - 26.400
  12. Ty Gibbs - 25.600
  13. Zane Smith - 24.800
  14. Bubba Wallace - 23.200
  15. Ty Dillon - 22.500
  16. Riley Herbst - 21.400
  17. Denny Hamlin - 21.400
  18. John Hunter Nemechek - 18.800
  19. Justin Haley - 18.200
Group B:

  1. Chase Briscoe - 18.200
  2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.700
  3. Tyler Reddick - 17.700
  4. Brad Keselowski - 16.700
  5. Michael McDowell - 15.700
  6. Joey Logano - 13.200
  7. AJ Allmendinger - 12.500
  8. Chris Buescher - 12.100
  9. Christopher Bell - 9.000
  10. Chase Elliott - 8.200
  11. Kyle Larson - 8.100
  12. Ryan Preece - 7.800
  13. Daniel Suarez - 7.400
  14. Ross Chastain - 6.800
  15. Austin Cindric - 6.600
  16. Alex Bowman - 6.400
  17. Josh Berry - 4.900
  18. William Byron - 3.100

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Edited by Yash Soni
