NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long track on Saturday (March 15) as the action of the season’s sixth weekend continues at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 1:05 and 2:10 pm ET ahead of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 main event on Sunday, March 23.

The Xfinity Series drivers will compete in practice and qualifying before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 at 4 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday in Miami predicted sunny with a high temperature of 81 degrees and light winds and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Garage Open

7:30 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series

9 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:35 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:40 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:05 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:10 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 300 miles)

All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Miami will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Group A:

JJ Yeley - 41.000 Cody Ware - 36.600 Shane van Gisbergen - 33.100 Austin Dillon - 32.000 Noah Gragson - 31.600 Cole Custer - 28.700 Kyle Busch - 28.500 Carson Hocevar - 27.600 Todd Gilliland - 27.500 Ryan Blaney - 26.600 Erik Jones - 26.400 Ty Gibbs - 25.600 Zane Smith - 24.800 Bubba Wallace - 23.200 Ty Dillon - 22.500 Riley Herbst - 21.400 Denny Hamlin - 21.400 John Hunter Nemechek - 18.800 Justin Haley - 18.200

Group B:

Chase Briscoe - 18.200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.700 Tyler Reddick - 17.700 Brad Keselowski - 16.700 Michael McDowell - 15.700 Joey Logano - 13.200 AJ Allmendinger - 12.500 Chris Buescher - 12.100 Christopher Bell - 9.000 Chase Elliott - 8.200 Kyle Larson - 8.100 Ryan Preece - 7.800 Daniel Suarez - 7.400 Ross Chastain - 6.800 Austin Cindric - 6.600 Alex Bowman - 6.400 Josh Berry - 4.900 William Byron - 3.100

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

