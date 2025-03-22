NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long track on Saturday (March 15) as the action of the season’s sixth weekend continues at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 1:05 and 2:10 pm ET ahead of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 main event on Sunday, March 23.
The Xfinity Series drivers will compete in practice and qualifying before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 at 4 pm ET.
The weather forecast on Saturday in Miami predicted sunny with a high temperature of 81 degrees and light winds and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Garage Open
7:30 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series
9 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:35 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
11:40 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
1:05 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series practice
2:10 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 300 miles)
All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Miami will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.
Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Group A:
- JJ Yeley - 41.000
- Cody Ware - 36.600
- Shane van Gisbergen - 33.100
- Austin Dillon - 32.000
- Noah Gragson - 31.600
- Cole Custer - 28.700
- Kyle Busch - 28.500
- Carson Hocevar - 27.600
- Todd Gilliland - 27.500
- Ryan Blaney - 26.600
- Erik Jones - 26.400
- Ty Gibbs - 25.600
- Zane Smith - 24.800
- Bubba Wallace - 23.200
- Ty Dillon - 22.500
- Riley Herbst - 21.400
- Denny Hamlin - 21.400
- John Hunter Nemechek - 18.800
- Justin Haley - 18.200
Group B:
- Chase Briscoe - 18.200
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.700
- Tyler Reddick - 17.700
- Brad Keselowski - 16.700
- Michael McDowell - 15.700
- Joey Logano - 13.200
- AJ Allmendinger - 12.500
- Chris Buescher - 12.100
- Christopher Bell - 9.000
- Chase Elliott - 8.200
- Kyle Larson - 8.100
- Ryan Preece - 7.800
- Daniel Suarez - 7.400
- Ross Chastain - 6.800
- Austin Cindric - 6.600
- Alex Bowman - 6.400
- Josh Berry - 4.900
- William Byron - 3.100
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.