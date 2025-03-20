NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 20, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

Homestead-Miami Speedway is ready to host the 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend. The season’s sixth race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23, in a 267-lap, action-packed contest.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, boasts a 1.5-mile-long oval track. The track hosted the first Straight Talk Wireless 400 in 1999 and features 18-20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Homestead-Miami track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 22, at 1:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 2:10 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Homestead-Miami main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver JJ Yeley leading Group A, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. JJ Yeley - 41.000
  2. Cody Ware - 36.600
  3. Shane van Gisbergen - 33.100
  4. Austin Dillon - 32.000
  5. Noah Gragson - 31.600
  6. Cole Custer - 28.700
  7. Kyle Busch - 28.500
  8. Carson Hocevar - 27.600
  9. Todd Gilliland - 27.500
  10. Ryan Blaney - 26.600
  11. Erik Jones - 26.400
  12. Ty Gibbs - 25.600
  13. Zane Smith - 24.800
  14. Bubba Wallace - 23.200
  15. Ty Dillon - 22.500
  16. Riley Herbst - 21.400
  17. Denny Hamlin - 21.400
  18. John Hunter Nemechek - 18.800
  19. Justin Haley - 18.200
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Chase Briscoe - 18.200
  2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.700
  3. Tyler Reddick - 17.700
  4. Brad Keselowski - 16.700
  5. Michael McDowell - 15.700
  6. Joey Logano - 13.200
  7. AJ Allmendinger - 12.500
  8. Chris Buescher - 12.100
  9. Christopher Bell - 9.000
  10. Chase Elliott - 8.200
  11. Kyle Larson - 8.100
  12. Ryan Preece - 7.800
  13. Daniel Suarez - 7.400
  14. Ross Chastain - 6.800
  15. Austin Cindric - 6.600
  16. Alex Bowman - 6.400
  17. Josh Berry - 4.900
  18. William Byron - 3.100

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Edited by Yash Soni
