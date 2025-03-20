NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway is ready to host the 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend. The season’s sixth race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23, in a 267-lap, action-packed contest.
The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, boasts a 1.5-mile-long oval track. The track hosted the first Straight Talk Wireless 400 in 1999 and features 18-20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Homestead-Miami track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.
The Straight Talk Wireless 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 22, at 1:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 2:10 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Homestead-Miami main event.
Qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver JJ Yeley leading Group A, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- JJ Yeley - 41.000
- Cody Ware - 36.600
- Shane van Gisbergen - 33.100
- Austin Dillon - 32.000
- Noah Gragson - 31.600
- Cole Custer - 28.700
- Kyle Busch - 28.500
- Carson Hocevar - 27.600
- Todd Gilliland - 27.500
- Ryan Blaney - 26.600
- Erik Jones - 26.400
- Ty Gibbs - 25.600
- Zane Smith - 24.800
- Bubba Wallace - 23.200
- Ty Dillon - 22.500
- Riley Herbst - 21.400
- Denny Hamlin - 21.400
- John Hunter Nemechek - 18.800
- Justin Haley - 18.200
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Chase Briscoe - 18.200
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.700
- Tyler Reddick - 17.700
- Brad Keselowski - 16.700
- Michael McDowell - 15.700
- Joey Logano - 13.200
- AJ Allmendinger - 12.500
- Chris Buescher - 12.100
- Christopher Bell - 9.000
- Chase Elliott - 8.200
- Kyle Larson - 8.100
- Ryan Preece - 7.800
- Daniel Suarez - 7.400
- Ross Chastain - 6.800
- Austin Cindric - 6.600
- Alex Bowman - 6.400
- Josh Berry - 4.900
- William Byron - 3.100
