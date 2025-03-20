NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway is ready to host the 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend. The season’s sixth race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23, in a 267-lap, action-packed contest.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, boasts a 1.5-mile-long oval track. The track hosted the first Straight Talk Wireless 400 in 1999 and features 18-20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Homestead-Miami track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 22, at 1:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 2:10 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Homestead-Miami main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver JJ Yeley leading Group A, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

JJ Yeley - 41.000 Cody Ware - 36.600 Shane van Gisbergen - 33.100 Austin Dillon - 32.000 Noah Gragson - 31.600 Cole Custer - 28.700 Kyle Busch - 28.500 Carson Hocevar - 27.600 Todd Gilliland - 27.500 Ryan Blaney - 26.600 Erik Jones - 26.400 Ty Gibbs - 25.600 Zane Smith - 24.800 Bubba Wallace - 23.200 Ty Dillon - 22.500 Riley Herbst - 21.400 Denny Hamlin - 21.400 John Hunter Nemechek - 18.800 Justin Haley - 18.200

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Chase Briscoe - 18.200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.700 Tyler Reddick - 17.700 Brad Keselowski - 16.700 Michael McDowell - 15.700 Joey Logano - 13.200 AJ Allmendinger - 12.500 Chris Buescher - 12.100 Christopher Bell - 9.000 Chase Elliott - 8.200 Kyle Larson - 8.100 Ryan Preece - 7.800 Daniel Suarez - 7.400 Ross Chastain - 6.800 Austin Cindric - 6.600 Alex Bowman - 6.400 Josh Berry - 4.900 William Byron - 3.100

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

