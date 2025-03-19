NASCAR 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane sixth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23. The 1.5-mile-long oval track will mark the 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Ad

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for the qualifying on Saturday (March 22) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 267 laps in Homestead, Florida, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.5 miles.

Ad

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, March 21, 2025

Truck Series Baptist Health 200: High 74°F, Low 56°F, Mostly Sunny, wind speed N 5-15 mph, and 0% chance of rain

Saturday, March 22, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 79°F, Low 60°F, Mostly Sunny, wind speed E 5 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Ad

Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300: High 79°F, Low 60°F, Mostly Sunny, wind speed E 5 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Straight Talk Wireless 400: High 81°F, Low 63°, Mostly Cloudy, SE 5-15 mph, and 0% chance of rain

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400

The 2025 iteration of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback