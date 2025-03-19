NASCAR 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 19, 2025 14:53 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying and Practice - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 race weather forecast at Homestead-Miami (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane sixth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23. The 1.5-mile-long oval track will mark the 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for the qualifying on Saturday (March 22) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 267 laps in Homestead, Florida, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.5 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, March 21, 2025

Truck Series Baptist Health 200: High 74°F, Low 56°F, Mostly Sunny, wind speed N 5-15 mph, and 0% chance of rain

Saturday, March 22, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 79°F, Low 60°F, Mostly Sunny, wind speed E 5 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300: High 79°F, Low 60°F, Mostly Sunny, wind speed E 5 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Straight Talk Wireless 400: High 81°F, Low 63°, Mostly Cloudy, SE 5-15 mph, and 0% chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400

The 2025 iteration of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – JJ Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

