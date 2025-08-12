  • NASCAR
NASCAR insider speculates Spire’s 2026 game plan amid major organizational overhaul

By Chionia Colaco
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:49 GMT
Spire Motorsports recently made several changes to their Truck Series organization. The NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared some speculations about the teams' future in the Truck Series.

On August 11, the team made an announcement that the #77 truck will be driven by Corey LaJoie as they parted ways with their rookie driver, Andres Perez de Lara. Perez was currently sitting in 17th place in the championship standings and had two top tens this season. However, this move has given rise to various speculations among fans and NASCAR insiders alike.

Bob Pockrass recently replied to a fan tweet that speculated that the Spire Motorsports team might close down their truck program in the following season. This is what Pockrass had to say:

"Spire plan from my understanding for next year will be a couple trucks. Not planning on starting Xfinity team for 2026 from my understanding."
The Mooresville-based team runs their cars in the Truck Series as well as the Cup Series. The team stated that the truck series will run as a three-car program program.

Spire Motorsports co-owner speaks about parting ways with Corey LaJoie

Jeff Dickerson, the Spire Motorsports co-owner, recently spoke about the team's decision to part ways with Corey LaJoie at the end of the season. Dickerson spoke about how he had been thinking about it for months and made the call on his 'gut feeling.'

The 33-year-old driver had joined the team in 2021 as a full-time driver. He is currently one of their most experienced drivers in the lineup, but he has failed to improve his performance from the previous year. The decision was taken despite a contract being in place till 2025.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the Mooresville-based team's co-owner spoke about the decision. He highlighted how the decision was made based on trying to find a solution for the struggling #7 Chevy team. He spoke about how he made the decision based on his gut feeling.

"Sometimes it’s just kind of a gut feel. Obviously, the team had been struggling and I had been agonizing over it for a couple months. You guys have been around, I call it 'struggling team syndrome' where everything just gets analyzed to the nth degree," he stated.

Jeff Dickerson also said that he is unsure if letting LaJoie go is the right move but believes it is the right step taken in the team's best interest. He added:

"And on top of that, the relationships are like deep. Corey’s a guy that was with us when we didn’t have anything. I just thought that with Ryan [Sparks] moving up and just trying to figure out what’s kind of going on, I just thought a clean slate was better for next year."

Corey LaJoie is all set to make his return to the Spire Motorsports team in place of Andres Perez de Lara, but this does not promise a full-time seat in the series.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
